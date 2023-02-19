I know a thing or two about children, having taught both young and adolescent classes, raised a daughter and son, and now grandparent four very busy, super inquisitive little ones.

I’ve had much reason to contemplate and to a degree create suitable places for safe, nurturing play. But even when I’ve had entire classrooms in which to work, I’ve experienced limitations: the size and shape of the room, lack of funding for equipment and materials, and so on.

So, you can imagine my eyes coming close to bugging out like a cartoon character when I caught my first glimpse of We Rock the Spectrum, the new kids’ gym in Hickory. It’s like someone crawled into my head, took photos, and turned them into reality. WRTS is as nearly perfect a kid’s play place as can be. A thick sound-reducing, accident-preventing floor covering; colorful, clean, well-organized play areas, each designed for a different age and ability level; ease of movement from one space to the next; swings and climbing apparatuses; an enclosed trampoline; a zipline; and separate rooms for various activities, such as parties, arts and crafts, classes, being alone to feel safe and wind down, and exercise equipment for older kids.

And, drum roll please, there are massage chairs for the parents. While there are some drop-off opportunities at WRTS, it’s mostly for children whose parents, guardians, or caretakers remain with them during visits. Don’t worry, though. The kids will be busy, safe beavers, so go ahead and plop down in a comfy chair that massages away some of the stress of caring for kids.

Here’s the most special thing about WRTS: It’s a truly great place for autistic kids and their parents, and even though children without autism love it and are welcome, the gym had its genesis in the minds and hearts of two women who wanted to design and furnish a sensory gym suited to autistic children. They are WRTS owners Kathryn Grandgenett and Tracey Holton.

Kathryn, who’s worked in a special education classroom and now teaches English as a second language in Caldwell County, has a 12-year-old son with autism and a daughter, 16, who is not autistic.

In 2019, Kathryn developed and oversaw a successful summer camp for children with autism as well as kids without the disorder. Said Kathryn, “The camp ignited my desire to create something fun and recreational for children (like my son) who are impacted by autism and who deserve to have programs designed for their needs and which incorporate children without disabilities so that we can all learn together.”

She saw an advertisement for WRTS Asheville, took her son, and he loved it. Said Kathryn, “I thought, wouldn’t it be great to have one of these in Hickory.”

Tracey has four children. None have autism, but Tracey, a National Board-certified teacher, has 24 years of experience educating children with autism and related conditions.

I need to stop and offer some definitions. First, “autism.” For help, I turned to the National Institute of Mental Health at nimh.nih.gov: “Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurological and developmental disorder that affects how people interact with others, communicate, learn, and behave … people with ASD often have difficulty with communication and interaction with other people, restricted interests and repetitive behaviors, [and] symptoms that affect their ability to function in school, work, and other areas of life.

“Autism is known as a ‘spectrum’ disorder because there is wide variation in the type and severity of symptoms people experience.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov, in 2018 in the United States, “about 1 in 44 children has been identified with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) according to estimates from CDC’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network.”

People are born with autism. They experience the world differently from those without autism, and while an autistic child might have difficulty communicating his thoughts and feelings when he’s among other people, he also can be a whiz at various topics that interest him.

Second, “neurotypical.” This is the word Kathryn and Tracey used when referring to children who do not have autism. For example, one might suggest that it’s beneficial for autistic and neurotypical kids to interact with one another. I agree, having watched young children experience repeated connections with kids who were atypical in some way, such as one little fellow who couldn’t communicate and depended on a walker. He never stopped smiling because many of the neurotypical children around him offered assistance, encouragement, and pats on the back.

To start the gym, Kathryn and Tracey sought help. Individuals and businesses donated time, equipment, and funds to get the gym opened in early December 2022. The women already had the blueprint for a sensory gym because WRTS is a franchise, “the fastest growing sensory gyms in the world,” said Kathryn, who explained that the first one was in California fewer than 20 years ago.

On the day I toured WRTS, Kathryn and Tracey were still excited about the gym’s ribbon cutting on Feb. 7. “The Chamber of Catawba County did a wonderful job,” said Kathryn. “Their photographer took some nice pictures, and Mayor Hank Guess was very supportive due to his involvement with Special Olympics and his heart for kids with disabilities.” Kathryn pointed out that her and Tracey’s WRTS is really WRTS Hickory because it’s a franchise.

Something I noticed soon after walking into WRTS was a sign that read, “Finally a place where you never have to say I’m sorry.” Kathryn explained, “A child with special needs can have a meltdown, can yell, can run and touch. Parents are always feeling like they have to say they’re sorry for their children’s behavior.” Not at WRTS. Everyone there understands and expects no apologies.

There are several special programs going on at WRTS in addition to children just playing. Tracey pointed out that every other Friday from 6 to 8 p.m., WRTS closes the gym and hosts something called Young at Art for adults age 18 and up with autism or other different abilities. “They come and just socialize,” said Tracey. “We have some adults [with autism] who work. Some work with children. Because of autism, they like to decompress on a swing or on the exercise equipment. It’s different from going to a regular gym because there’s not so much noise here.”

One of WRTS’s employees has autism. “She loves to play with the kids,” Tracy shared. “When she’s not busy, she enjoys the trampoline, the swings, and the exercise equipment.”

Kathryn explained that occupational therapists designed all the equipment for people with autism. She said there’s a 23-year-old who comes into WRTS after work, swings, and then draws characters on the chalkboard, concocting stories about each one.

Kathryn and Tracey are hoping to do even more for the community. One thing is making the gym multicultural. They want to reach out to the Hispanic community and are planning a March support group for Hispanic families.

WRTS has already attracted the attention of area neurotypical teens, many of whom are volunteering at the gym, such as kids from St. Stephens High School’s Beta Club.

“We were two educators with a dream for the community,” concluded Kathryn about WRTS. “Now, it’s a dream come true.”

But it’s a dream that requires continued funding. To help or for more information, hours of operation, and admission prices, contact Kathryn and Tracey at 828-855-3383 or info@werockthespectrumhickory.com. Keep up with WRTS on Facebook and werockthespectrum.com.

We Rock the Spectrum is located at 1061 7th Street Court SE, Hickory.