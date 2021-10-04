Indoor plants to be focus of free workshop

HICKORY — Join April Tyner from the local business and plant boutique Life Doesn’t Succ on Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. for a unique and fun workshop all about house plants.

Participants are invited to bring a plant they have questions about as well as a pot for replanting. Tyner will demonstrate how to repot your plants and provide instructions on how to care for your house plants. If you have questions about what kind of pot to bring stop by Life Doesn’t Succ or email april@lifedoesntsucc.com.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.