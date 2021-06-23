Indoor community yard sale planned in Hiddenite

HIDDENITE — As a service to the community, the Hiddenite Center will host an indoor community yard sale on Saturday, July 17, from 8 a.m. to noon inside the Hiddenite Center’s air-conditioned Educational Complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road. The building is handicap accessible with restrooms available to the public.

Hiddenite Center staff and volunteers will operate it’s own yard sale space with baskets, pottery, crafts, books, dolls, and more for sale. The public may reserve a 12-by-12-foot space and one 8-foot table for $10 each, by calling the Hiddenite Center’s office at 828-632-6966. Additional tables within that space may be reserved for $5 each. At the end of the yard sale, donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity which will be scheduled to pick up unwanted items which have been bagged or boxed.