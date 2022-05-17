Incumbent Butler out in county commissioner primary; 2 challengers, Isenhower to represent Republicans in general election

A current member of the Catawba County Board of Commissioners was turned back in the Republican primary election on Tuesday.

Sherry Butler, who has served on the board since 2014, will not move on to the general election, according to the complete but unofficial results of Tuesday’s primary election. Butler finished fourth in vote totals. Incumbent Randy Isenhower and newcomers Cole Setzer and Robert Abernethy captured the three Republican party nominations.

Isenhower, Abernethy and Setzer will run against Democrat Wendy Boulanger Kennedy in the general election in November.

Isenhower received 11,113 votes, Abernethy received 9,660 votes and Setzer received 9,401 votes. Butler ended the night with 7,032 votes and Ronn Abernathy, a fifth candidate, received 4,806 votes.

Butler said she would not ask for a runoff even if the vote totals did qualify for a runoff. She will serve out her term until December when the top vote getters in the general election will take their seats on the board.

“My goals this year will be for us to get Mountain Creek Park open in June. I look forward to making sure we get the budget adopted and we take care of our hard-working employees,” Butler said. “I’ll work hard to make sure we continue with economic development and our strategic plan until the day I’m done.”

Butler said she’s proud of the work she’s done during her time on the board and will likely keep an eye on the county even when she’s no longer leading it.

“You don’t stop caring just because you stop serving,” Butler said.

Abernethy, 40, was previously a city council member in Newton from 2009 to 2017.

“I’m so excited to have the opportunity to go to work for the county I love and with a real true conservative group (on the board),” he said after Tuesday night's results came in.

Abernethy said his focus, if elected in the general election, would be on tax relief, schools and addressing growth in the southeastern area of the county.

Isenhower, 68, has served on the board since 2010. Setzer, 36, an accountant, has no previous elected offices. Neither could be reached for comment Tuesday evening.

