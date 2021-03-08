Increase well-being with new fitness opportunities

NEWTON — With warm weather approaching, the Catawba County Library is partnering with the NC Cooperative Extension and Catawba County Parks to create seasonal programs that promote fitness and well-being.

The first program, Center & Venture, combines tai chi and hiking in local parks, offering participants a half-hour of gentle, intentional stretches and exercises followed by an hour-long hike at a comfortable pace, while observing recommended social distancing guidelines. George Place, director of the Cooperative Extension and a certified personal trainer, will lead each outing, guiding the tai chi movements before accompanying folks on the hiking trails.

Center & Venture sessions will alternate between Saturday mornings and Tuesday afternoons and will also shift between Riverbend Park (6700 N.C. 16, Conover) and Bakers Mountain Park (6680 Bakers Mountain Road, Hickory). The outdoor excursions are suitable for all fitness levels.

The next Center & Venture outing will take place from 3-4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, at Riverbend Park. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/ccls-CenterVenture-reg or call 828-465-8665.