HICKORY — Hickory Shows announced plans for the inaugural Hickory Christmas Show. The event will take place at the Hickory Metro Convention Center Dec. 2-3. Online registration has opened for exhibitors who would like to have a booth. Visit HickoryChristmasShow.com.

This year's event will feature more than 140 vendor spaces and offer a wide variety of products including handmade items, jewelry, pottery, ornaments, holiday treats and more.

"After several years without a Christmas show and much interest from the public, HMCC staff is excited that Hickory Shows has decided to move forward with producing a Christmas Show. Having worked with Jimmy and Kate the past several years with the CARS Show, we are confident the show will be a huge success, not only because there has been such demand for another Christmas show at HMCC, but also because of the professionalism and quality of Hickory Shows' past shows," said Amber Howard of Hickory Metro Convention Center.

The Hickory Christmas Show is presented by Hickory Shows, owned by show organizers Jimmy Schiltz and Kate Dillon. Schiltz has been producing shows since 2011 and was joined by his sister, Dillon, in 2013. The duo has multiple years of success with the CARS Racing Show.

"In our family, we love Christmas. And we love shows. My sister and I truly enjoy working together and creating shows that are a positive experience for everyone involved. We are thrilled to be bringing another show to the Hickory Metro Convention Center. It's a great venue. We've had such success with CARS Racing Show, and we hope to continue that success with the Hickory Christmas Show," said Schiltz.

The Hickory Christmas Show has an interactive floor plan on the website that allows attendees to easily see who is exhibiting, in real time. This feature also serves as a place for vendors to select booths, sign up, and create a vendor information page — all online.

For attendees, visit the website and sign up for an email list for ticket deals and show promotions. Tickets will be available soon.

For more information about the Hickory Christmas Show, including a list of vendors and exhibitor sign up, visit the event website at www.hickorychristmasshow.com. Contact Hickory Shows at office@hickoryshows.com.