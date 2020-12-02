Inaugural Cookie Crawl tickets on sale

Tickets are on sale now for Hickory’s first downtown Cookie Crawl, which allows downtown visitors to visit various businesses to receive a cookie at each stop.

Purchase a ticket online and bring your receipt to the HDDA tent on Union Square on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to receive your Cookie Crawl Passport. Visit the businesses on the Passport to receive your cookies and enjoy the Snowman Stroll as you walk through Downtown Hickory.

Tickets may be purchased at hickory-downtown-development-association.ticketleap.com/downtown-hickory-cookie-crawl/ or by visiting www.downtownhickory.com and clicking on the event link.

The Cookie Crawl is sponsored by HSM Solutions, Patrick, Harper &Dixon, Lake Hickory Reality, First Security Insurance, Allegra, Jackson Creative and focus Newspaper.