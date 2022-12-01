In the giving spirit? Here are some ways to share the holiday love in the Hickory area

If you are looking for ways to give this holiday season, there are a number of opportunities in Catawba County.

Donate to Toys for Tots

A Toys for Tots collection drive will be held the first three weekends of December at Southeastern Narrow Gauge & Shortline Museum in Newton, said museum volunteer Ronald Bruschi. The museum is open Friday from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The address is 1123 N Main Ave. You also can donate money online at hickory-nc.toysfortots.org. or request to be a volunteer or drop off location by emailing hickory.nc@toysfortots.org.

Donate to Cops for Tots

The Hickory Police Department is holding the Cops for Tots Wish House this year from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, according to the department’s website. For information or to make a donation, call 828-324-2060. You also can mail monetary donations to: Cops for Tots; Hickory Police Department; 347 Second Ave. SW; Hickory, NC 28602. You can donate toys or money. Collection boxes for new, unwrapped toys are in the police department lobby through the Dec. 15.

Donate to Salvation Army

The Salvation Army of Greater Hickory and the High Country will give toys and clothes to local children for its Christmas Assistance program. The traditional red kettles are out across the Hickory area. Donations also can be made at southernusa.salvationarmy.org/hickory/seasonal-assistance.

Shop at a Dewey’s Bakery location

Dewey’s Bakery Holiday Stores are fundraisers for the organization hosting them. The two locations in Catawba County are The Corner Table in Newton and 31 Thrift and More in Hickory. A portion of money you spend on its goods goes to the organization’s fundraising goals.

The Corner Table’s pop-up store will be open until Dec. 24.

The Corner Table’s goal, according to a November news release, is to help the nonprofit feed the hungry with its food programs. It is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. The Corner Table is at 122 N. Main Ave., Newton.

In November, 31 Thrift and More said in a news release that money it raises will go to helping people in need in the community. The pop-up store will be open there through Dec. 22. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays. 31 Thrift and More is at 31 First Ave. SE, Hickory.