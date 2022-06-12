In the garden: This flowering plant does everything to the max

Rudbeckia Maxima is a member of the Black-eyed-Susan family, and this native perennial turns heads. The name is no mistake, the Maxima does everything to the max.

The powdery-blue foliage produces leaves that range from 1-2 feet in length. And not to be outdone, in mid-summer, it sends up a flower which easily tops 6 feet in height. The flowers have intense yellow petals which dangle from dark brown seed head centers, and the flower stalk is so sturdy it rarely needs staking.

The Maxima can also handle our intense heat, drought-like conditions and isn’t overly picky about soil conditions. The plant forms a nice clump, and is not aggressive, like its much smaller relative.

This plant is beautiful planted en mass, in the back of a border or as a single specimen. No matter how it is planted, people will stop and ask about it.

I love my Maxima. When the foliage emerges in the spring, it’s almost like having a large blue Hosta in full sun. When the flower shoots out in the summer, I become more enchanted with the color and shape of the bloom. My favorite time of year is when the seeds have matured and I can sit and watch the goldfinches feast on the seeds, as they ride along with the swaying stalks.

I do not remove the seed heads until they have been picked clean by the birds, and sometimes leave them all winter, because of the interesting form they have.

Tall and bold, this perennial is in a class of its own and deserves a special place in a garden.

Laurie Rubner is the owner and operator of The Arbor Garden Center in Bethlehem.