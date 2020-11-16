'In the end, it's worth it': Retired pilot reflects on 40-year-career

Steve Lovern capped off his career as a pilot with a flight into Hickory Regional Airport Thursday afternoon.
Lovern was greeted by Hickory firefighters who shot their hoses in an arc, leaving a rainbow in the trail of the plane as it taxied to a stop.
The Citation Excel, an aircraft managed by his son's company, carried three generations of aviators. Lovern’s 95-year-old father Donald is a retired pilot and his son Chris is currently a pilot.
A group of friends, family and colleagues were ready to greet Lovern at the hangar when he landed. The day of the final flight was also Lovern’s 65th birthday, the mandatory retirement deadline set by the FAA.
Lovern is a native of Miami but he has lived in North Carolina for more than 30 years and in Newton for roughly 14 years.
He began his career with the airlines 40 years ago.
Lovern spoke about his career, including his family’s history in aviation, the difficulties he’s seen in 40 years in the industry and a tense encounter with armed personnel on a flight to Cuba.
On his final flight with his family:
I’ve got a whole maybe three hours in this airplane. I’ve been flying airbuses for the past 10, 15 years, so it’s a bit of a transition.
Needless to say, my son had his hands full. We got a little bit of training in it the other day and with his assistance I was able to find the ground.
This thing sits a little lower than the airbus does so trying to figure out how to land it is a bit of a challenge for me.
Flying with your son is something special to begin with and then flying with the whole family in the back, well that’s hard to express.
It was rewarding and exciting and scary.
On his career and family history in aviation:
It’s one of those things where I kind of fell into it and (my dad) didn’t force me into it. I just kind of saw how he lived and kind of got intrigued by it.
My son, I told him don’t do it because this career that I went through was quite turbulent.
Support Local Journalism
We went through deregulation. We went through the (air traffic controllers) strike. We went through two bankruptcies, loss of my pension, 9/11 and now this COVID thing.
So it’s been quite an up-and-down career path. There’s times that I wished I picked another one but in the end it’s worth it.
My father, he’s 35 years removed from the airline business and he tells me — a couple of years ago I think it was — ‘You know, sometimes I’d like to get back in the old 747, see if I can still do it.’
Well, I made it happen. I found a simulator down in Miami and we dressed him up in his old uniform and made a big to-do about it.
What I took from that was: here’s a guy 35 years down the road and he’s still thinking about this stuff.
So I kind of shifted gears and I started looking at this thing a little bit different, that you know, maybe 35 years from now I’ll look back on it more fondly than I did during the bankruptcy years when I was kind of bitter.
On a tense flight to Cuba with his wife:
I got to take the wife to Havanna, Cuba when we were first married and they tried to take her off the airplane with machine guns.
We were doing a charter with Air Florida and I brought her on as an extra. She wasn’t part of the charter and she wasn’t part of the crew so when they did the numbers they were one over and they thought I had a stowaway on board.
So me and the Spanish-speaking flight attendant and the guys with the machine guns and the wife … are going at it trying to explain it.
Had to get it straightened out.
On if he plans to continue flying in retirement:
I’ve talked to a lot of other retired pilots. For some guys (it’s), ‘I’ve turned that page. I’m not going to fly anymore.’
For some guys, they pick it up and they keep flying.
My son’s trying to rope me into coming to work for him. His business is expanding and I’m kind of in that reflection stage to find out what I really want to do about it.
Most of these guys … retired at 60 and took on other flying jobs.
I’m 65. I’ve been doing this for 40 years. I wouldn’t mind maybe doing something different just to see what it’s like.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.