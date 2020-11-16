'In the end, it's worth it': Retired pilot reflects on 40-year-career

Needless to say, my son had his hands full. We got a little bit of training in it the other day and with his assistance I was able to find the ground.

This thing sits a little lower than the airbus does so trying to figure out how to land it is a bit of a challenge for me.

Flying with your son is something special to begin with and then flying with the whole family in the back, well that’s hard to express.

It was rewarding and exciting and scary.

On his career and family history in aviation:

It’s one of those things where I kind of fell into it and (my dad) didn’t force me into it. I just kind of saw how he lived and kind of got intrigued by it.

My son, I told him don’t do it because this career that I went through was quite turbulent.

We went through deregulation. We went through the (air traffic controllers) strike. We went through two bankruptcies, loss of my pension, 9/11 and now this COVID thing.

So it’s been quite an up-and-down career path. There’s times that I wished I picked another one but in the end it’s worth it.