NEWTON — A new passenger van has been delivered to In My Father’s House Community Support Services Network. Purchase of the van was made possible with funding awarded to City of Newton by North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division (REDD) Community Development Block Grant Program.

The 15-passenger van was purchased for In My Father’s House to enable the nonprofit to provide transportation for participants in its Queen Esther Youth Development Mentoring Program, which empowers and educates teenage girls on developmental skills and the value of commitment to family and community. The van will also allow In My Father’s House to provide transportation to youth taking part in its afterschool programs and summer camps.

“We strive to make an impact, one family at a time,” said Ivey Robinson, chief executive officer of In My Father’s House. “We’re so blessed to have been able to serve countless children and their families over the past decade, and this beautiful new van is going to allow us to take our programs for youth to the next level. We are grateful to the city of Newton for their support. We thank Newton city council and staff for the administration of these funds to our organization.”

The city of Newton was awarded $900,000 in funding through the Community Development Block Grant program. Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry and The Corner Table will also receive funding through the grant award, and a portion of the funds will support installation of Wi-Fi in city facilities.

Grant funds were awarded to North Carolina by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to support the state’s COVID-19 response efforts. The allocation was authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), Public Law 116-136.

The North Carolina COVID Program is designed to help a non-entitlement municipality or county to prepare, prevent or respond to the health and economic impacts of COVID-19. The activities must be most critical to their locality and primarily for their low- and moderate-income residents.

“In My Father’s House has been doing good work in our community for many years,” Newton Mayor Eddie Haupt said. “We’re grateful to Ivey and her team for the positive impact they’ve had on so many of our neighbors, and we’re grateful to HUD and the State Department of Commerce for awarding Newton funds to make the purchase of this new van possible.”

The city of Newton thanks North Carolina Department of Commerce and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the grant award. The city also thanks Sherry Long, assistant executive director of Western Piedmont Council of Governments, and WPCOG staff for their continued assistance with administration of Newton’s Community Development Block Grant. The city offers its gratitude to In My Father’s House for preparing a place for those in need in the community and across western North Carolina.