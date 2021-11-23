In her own words: I'm thankful for new job, new life in 2021

Day One, the staff explained everything to me from services offered to helping get all my important documents. Thanks to them I was able to get copies of my ID and Social (Security card) so I could get a job rather than having to wait for “snail mail.”

I ended up getting a job that pays me more than I have every been paid!

I remember smiling so big my cheeks hurt on the way home to the FGC. I felt like I owned a million bucks, but the fight to take back my life wasn’t over.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Next was housing.

I sort of started that, but a job was my first priority. I went out every day looking for places, but because of COVID-19 it seemed as if everywhere I applied had a waiting list. Over 10 applications out and I started to feel discouraged. I knew my credit was good, but maybe not good enough?

I went to the housing manager to talk to her about raising my score faster. She had got me in contact with someone who could better explain how and what to do so my score will be where I want it to by.

While driving one day I saw an apartment for rent sign. I got an application and reading the first bullet point of requirements made my heart sink a little, “minimum credit score.”