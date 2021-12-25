In case you missed it: Olde Hickory Tap Room closed on Christmas for the first time

For the 23 years, the Olde Hickory Tap Room has served as a place of refuge and community on Christmas.
Things are different this year. The bar and restaurant is closed on Christmas for the first time.
Owner Jason Yates said he made the decision because of the pressures on the limited staff.
Typically, the Tap Room would allow people who worked Christmas Eve to take off Christmas Day and vice versa. This year, the limited staffing did not allow for the owners to ask people to work both days, he said.
Yates said he heard objections from employees. He ranked Christmas as typically among the three busiest days for the bar and restaurant, adding that servers often received good tips from patrons brimming with the holiday spirit.
The desire to stay open extended to kitchen staff who were not tipped, people who wanted to work because the idea of being open on Christmas has been such a key part of the Tap Room’s identity.
“It’s tough because a lot of people depend on the Tap Room to be open,” Yates said, adding that the Tap Room was open on Christmas to provide a place “for the people who didn’t have any other place to go, mainly the ones that don’t have family.”
The business also is a place for people to reconnect with family members when they come back into town.
Yates said it’s been satisfying to see the people who have been coming for years age and share experiences with their own families.
“I can remember when their fathers turned 21 and now their children are turning 21 and they come back into town and they sit down with their father, who I remember as a young man and now they’re middle-aged,” Yates said.
While the Tap Room can be at the center of family traditions, it also served as refuge for those who have had their fill of family bonding.
Yates recalled a line the business once used when advertising for Christmas: “When you’re tired of your family, come see ours.”