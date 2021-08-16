IMPACT Institute provides free job training

HUDSON — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute is now accepting applications for two upcoming IMPACT (Industrial Manufacturing Pre-Apprenticeship Customized Training) Institute courses. Daytime and evening options will be offered.

The program provides the skills and certifications needed for an entry-level advanced manufacturing job, while making students eligible for scholarships to continue their education in one of several programs at CCC&TI.

IMPACT, which is available to students at no cost, was developed in partnership with local employers due to the shortage of qualified advanced manufacturing workers.

The evening IMPACT Institute meets on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson 6-9 p.m., Monday through Thursday, Sept. 7 to Nov. 1. The daytime IMPACT Institute meets on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, Oct. 4 to Oct. 28.

The IMPACT Institute provides full scholarships for tuition, books and supplies for students who qualify. Students who complete the IMPACT Institute course also will qualify for additional scholarships covering the cost of tuition, books and supplies for one of the following programs at CCC&TI: Industrial Maintenance, Industrial Systems - Machining, Industrial Systems - Mechatronics, Mechanical Engineering and Welding.