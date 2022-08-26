'I'm glad to see them getting something done:' Repair work begins on road closed by 2019 flooding

A Catawba County road that was washed out in a storm more than three years ago is finally getting fixed.

Earlier this month, North Carolina Department of Transportation contractor Kemp Sigmon Construction Company began the process of replacing the culvert under Mitchell Drive and rebuilding the road, NCDOT Communications Officer Marcus Thompson said.

He said the department expects the road will be back open by mid-December. Sigmon received a contract for nearly $845,200 to repair the road.

Mitchell Drive, a short, dead-end road less than a mile from N.C. Highway 127 near Brookford, was one of many Catawba County roads damaged in storms that dumped as much as 10 inches of rain in certain parts of the county in June 2019.

NCDOT officials estimated at the time that repairs would be made by May 2020.

However, Thompson said a combination of bids coming in too high along with funding shortfalls have delayed the project.

“Therefore, the Department opted to develop the plans in-house and let the project to contract once the cash balance recovered and funding was available,” Thompson said.

The repair work on the road is welcome news for residents who have had to deal with more than three years of inconvenience and worse.

Since the road washed out, the only way in and out of the community is a short gravel access onto the off ramp from U.S. Highway 321 onto N.C. Highway 127.

Hal Wood, 64, whose house lies only a few yards from the giant hole in the road, said the situation has been dangerous and he knows of some wrecks that have resulted from people trying to turn out of the neighborhood and being struck by people coming off the highway.

Wood said he has also had cases where delivery drivers would leave his packages on the other side of the chasm across from his house.

“It made it tough,” Wood said, adding: “I’m glad to see them getting something done, though.”