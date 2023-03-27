David Lasley was once addicted to alcohol, heroin and cocaine. Now, he helps people overcome addictions.

Lasley has been a certified substance abuse counselor for 12 years at his family’s business in Newton. DLA Counseling is located at 22 S. Main Ave.

DLA Counseling celebrated 30 years of business this year.

Lasley shared his story of sobriety and career as a counselor. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What is DLA?

It is a family business. DLA stands for Doris Lasley and Associates. Doris, my mother, died in 2010. I wanted to streamline the name a little bit. Technically, it was Doris Lasley and Associates Substance Abuse Services. That’s a bit of a mouthful, so I shorten it to DLA Counseling.

What led to your addiction?

I think generally what leads to addiction is less complicated than people think. I think as you go along through life, somehow, someway, you’re introduced to some substance, alcohol usually, maybe other drugs.

If you try these things enough times, they start to take on power in your brain. That leads to addiction. I know that’s simplistic but that’s pretty much what happened to me. I had a loving family. They were prominent in recovery, my mom and dad. How does one sink into the dark depths that I did? You just do a thing you like it and it becomes dominant. The next thing you know it’s got you.

I spent about 10 years living addicted. I got sober in 2005 and have been sober ever since. I need to clarify because this definition of sobriety is skewed these days, especially in my profession. I mean total sobriety. It’s not like I quit doing heroin and still drink a little. No, none of that. Totally abstinent.

What inspired you to stop using?

My oldest child was removed from custody when she was 3. I was without her for a year and a half. I had to put together the foundations of my life. I had nothing at that time. I was essentially homeless. I lived in a halfway house and got kicked out of there. I didn’t relapse. I just got kicked out.

How do you recover from addiction?

That depends on how far down you go. I was way down. It’s usually a series of incremental steps. You have to decide that you’re going to become a new person. Overcoming addiction is stopping one life entirely, letting it die and then starting a brand-new life from day one.

It’s kind of like a leap of faith, I guess you would say. You have to start fixing all the things that you’ve broken. You need a job. You need to go there every day, like for years at a time. You need to commit to that lifestyle. Commitment is where most success happens. By that I mean, no matter what the hell happens to you in your life, no matter what you must keep going. That’s what I mean by commitment.

It’s a matter of switching from short-term thinking, “I always want to be comfortable. No problems, no problems,” to long-term thinking, “I’ll do whatever it takes to be sober. No matter what problems come my way.”

Why counseling?

Happenstance. I moved back to Catawba County from Greensboro when I was about three years sober in 2008. I got a job at Barnes and Noble. My mother asked if I would conduct her Wednesday group sessions. She threw me into that fire, and I started to do that. She paid me which helped because I was poor.

I’ve given a lot of credit to the clients at that time we kind of learned what I was doing together. That helped me a lot. And then people started dying. My sister committed suicide, and then months later my mom died. We kind of built this business up.

It was floundering during that time. If the business would have died with my mom, a lot of people would have not been able to get their licenses back essentially. I felt obligated to keep it going. It was a family business, and it means a lot to me.

Was it difficult to work with other addicts?

It’s an interesting question. A lot of people ask me that. Not really. I never experienced any craving or any kind of dangerous nostalgia. Once I was done with that addictive life, I was done. I never want to feel that way ever again.

It does help me to relate though, which, a lot of people find important.

What’s most fulfilling about this job?

Being afloat throughout all these years. Having the respect of prominent people in our community, lawyers, probation officers, judges.

And I certainly hope that I’m being helpful to the people who come through here. Truly, they’ve helped me more than I’ve helped them. They think I’m teaching their group sessions but they’re doing mine. They’re my therapists.

When I say that, I literally mean it. A lot of the policies that run this business have come directly from the input of group members throughout the years. The group times, how much we charge and what we talk about.

Does client input help and how?

Oh, absolutely. (German philosopher Friedrich) Nietzsche said the burning desire of all people is to feel important. People are much more important than they realize they are. I have seen that over and over again.

I think people are only about halfway to knowing how important they actually are and how they affect other people. Actually, I think it would scare them if they truly knew.

How has sobriety changed your life?

It’s changed radically. I am secure, but the greatest thing that I gained from sobriety is this sense of confidence. Confidence that if I lost every single thing that I had, as long as I don’t drink or do drugs, I can start back over and people will help me. I guess I’m not afraid of losing everything.

If you could talk to the addicted you, what would you say?

It would be like talking to a different person. I mean, I’d say the obvious stuff, “Stop.” I’d also say, “Listen to the guilt and the shame. They’re trying to tell you something.”

Guilt and shame are not your enemies. They’re a messenger that is trying to help you.

Did you ever see this future for yourself?

Absolutely not. All I wanted to be was a dad to my daughter Seven. I knew I could get sober and stay sober. I assumed that I would probably at best work a blue-collar, warehouse-type job. Maybe loading and unloading trucks, which I would have been happy with. I don’t want to be disparaging to that at all.

That’s what I figured my life would be. I did not think that I would go as far as I have. It surprises me still to this day. I’m very happy with it, too.

Do you continue with personal recovery sessions for yourself?

Yeah, several times a week. I wouldn’t say it’s because I really need to. It’s just because I enjoy it so much. It’s kind of a weird misconception people have about recovery. After a while when you’ve committed to that lifestyle, you’re pretty good. People keep going. It’s like people that keep going to church because they like seeing the people there. I really enjoy it. That’s why I do it.