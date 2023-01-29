Ignore the name, enjoy the plant: If you have shade, lungwort is a great addition

If you have shade, I have the plant for you: Pulmonaria.

It is a lovely woodland plant that can brighten a shade to part shade area. It’s tough. It’s beautiful. It blooms in early spring. It has great foliage. It also has a horrible common name: Lungwort.

The Latin word for lung is pulmonem, from which the plant’s name is derived. The plant has foliage, which is often green with white spots, and is said to resemble a diseased lung. I have never personally seen a diseased lung, and I do wonder what the profession was of the person who came up with that lacking moniker.

Tragic name aside, Lungwort is a worthy plant for a shade garden. With its bold-textured foliage, it contrasts well with other early season plants such as Lenten Rose and ferns. The foliage is green and usually speckled with silver spots. Some new varieties on the market have much more or mostly silver in the foliage. Lungworts flower in late winter or very early spring, some often beginning around the end of February. The flowers emerge pink and will change to a rose-violet, typically changing to blue as they age. The color transformation is due a changing pH value within the flower. With the flowers opening at different times, you can have all three color tones at the same time.

The flowers are borne in corymbs on short stalks that reach just above the foliage. Once the flowers are gone, you are left with the beautiful foliage. Lungwort generally retains their foliage until late winter. While they will grow in shade, they perform better if they have a couple hours of morning sun. If it is too shady, Lungwort can develop powdery mildew on their foliage during the summer. While this is unsightly, it seems to cause little problems for the plants. The diseased foliage can be removed and discarded and the plant usually comes back with fresh undamaged foliage.

Lungworts prefer moist, well-drained soil that is rich in organic matter. The plant spreads by rhizomes but at a very slow pace. It isn’t considered to be invasive. Every three to five years, in the fall or winter, divide the clumps to maintain them on a long-term basis.

Ignore the name and add Lungwort to your shade garden. Your sun garden friends will be envious.