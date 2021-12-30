'If you're not growing, you're dying:' A look at the forces shaping housing development in Catawba County

The two newest members of the Maiden Town Council took their seats on Dec. 14.
Holly Crafton-Lay, 42, and Cameron Ramseur, 32, were elected after a year of controversy in Maiden over a 250-unit housing development the Maiden Town Council voted to allow in June.
The proposal by Cornelius-based firm Prestige Development originally called for 349 homes, but the plans were amended after people from the Maiden area spoke out against the project, with density being among the concerns.
The project faced opposition even with the changes. The council vote to approve the development came after a number of people had spoken out against it.
Crafton-Lay and Ramseur were part of a field of eight running for three seats open on the council.
Both Crafton-Lay and Ramseur, who said during the campaign they would not have voted for the plans presented, defeated incumbents Ronnie Williams and Trina Michael, council members who voted to allow the development to go forward.
In fact, the vote to allow the housing development to move forward was unanimous; Mayor Max Bumgarner did not vote since there was no tie.
All three incumbents voted for the development, but Danny Hipps was the only one of the three to win re-election.
Maiden Town Manager Todd Herms said in early December that he expects construction on the first phase of the development will begin in early spring. Developers are planning to build the houses in phases over the next few years.
Both Crafton-Lay and Ramseur said their job now is to monitor the progress of the project to ensure it proceeds in a way that benefits the community.
“We can’t focus on the past,” Crafton-Lay said. “We’ve got to hold the developer to the letter of the law that what he proposed he’s going to build in there, that’s what he builds. That it is something that enhances Maiden, that doesn’t bring in unwanted crime or traffic or things of that nature to the community.”
Ramseur said: “It’s already done. We just have to make good with what we have.”
When it comes to growth in general, the two new members share a similar philosophy: growth is needed, but it must be done in the way that allows Maiden to maintain its small-town character.
The new council members also emphasized that they wanted to ground their decision in tangible observations of the effect on the community.
“We don’t want to live in reports and data,” Crafton- Lay said. “We want to live in the real world, so if there’s a problem, we want to see it, we want to feel it. We want to experience that so we can come back here and make the right decisions.”
The Maiden housing controversy comes at a time when leaders across the county are laser-focused on bringing people to Catawba County.
The efforts are driven by a grim demographic forecast.
The data shows Catawba County’s working age population increasing by only 4,000 over the next 20 years, creating a gap of 6,000 between the number of jobs expected to be available and the number of people who will be here to take those jobs.
Local leaders describe the workforce issue as the most significant long-range problem facing the area.
“We need to grow our workforce,” Catawba County Manager Mick Berry said. “Most of our local employers are being restrained by the lack of available talent. While lingering COVID exposure is hurting the current workforce, the demographics with baby boomers retiring and shifting of work habits in the younger generations is the challenge of the next decade.”
Hickory City Manager Warren Wood put it this way: “If you’re not growing, you’re dying. And we went through 15 years where we didn’t decline in population but we didn’t really grow, so we need workforce. Local businesses need more customers.”
While it’s not an official goal for the city, Wood said Hickory would be in good shape if it could grow about 2% a year.
To achieve that growth, the area will need more housing, and both Hickory and Catawba County are working to meet an enormous demand.
Hickory currently has roughly 1,400 housing units in various stages of development while Catawba County OK’d around 7,500 units in the county’s fast-growing southeastern corner.
Catawba County a “suburb of Charlotte?”
While discussing the proposed housing development in March, Maiden Town Manager Todd Herms said: “Whether you want to admit it or not, Charlotte has grown to be big enough that we’re considered a suburb of Charlotte.”
For at least some local homebuilders, like Robert Crouch of General Remodeling & Construction, it’s an obvious observation, given the situation in Sherrills Ford and the expected completion of the new N.C. 16. “Charlotte is going to end up in the doorstep of Newton before it’s over with,” Crouch said. “I just see it coming.”
Jacky Eubanks, Catawba County’s longtime planning director, said there has been some spillover into Catawba County. He said people from places like Charlotte, Huntersville and Cornelius had moved into Catawba County.
Overall, Eubanks said, the county is focused on ensuring that growth in the area is balanced. “It’s really hard to say how much impact Charlotte has had on our region because what we’re seeing is really balanced growth,” Eubanks said.
Eubanks summarized the county’s position toward growth during a housing forum at the Western Piedmont Council of Governments in August. He referred to smart growth, which he associated with the efforts of places like Hickory and Newton to add amenities and take strategic steps toward expanding activity in their areas. There was also fast growth, referring to the southeastern part of the county, the place where county leaders saw and encouraged growth through the extension of water and sewer infrastructure.
Eubanks also said the county was committed to keeping some areas rural, particularly the southwestern part of the county.
Amy McCauley, the county’s communications and marketing director, said county leaders also want to ensure that Catawba County is a place where people feel comfortable settling. “It’s not just about living here so you can commute somewhere else,” McCauley said.
Is it sustainable?
There was a time when Crouch would try for every remodeling and building job he could get. That’s not the case today. “Now I’m particular about what jobs I go after because I’ve got a bigger demand and I don’t have to take some of the stuff,” Crouch said.
Both Crouch and Steve Hall, owner of Hall Construction Services, spoke of the explosion of the housing market and some of the key challenges they face now, namely long wait times for supplies and rising prices.
About 20 years ago, Hall said, he was building homes for around $70 a square foot, and now the price per square foot could be as much as $200 for houses with simple designs.
Neither Hall nor Crouch were optimistic about the chances of creating affordable housing in this environment. “I don’t think the prices are coming down,” Hall said. “I think this is the new normal. I think this is almost a reset.”
To the extent affordable housing can be achieved, he said, density will need to be a big part of the equation.
“I do know that to have affordable housing, the density has to increase in these developments because the cost of developing land and the infrastructure that goes with it is pretty significant,” Hall said.
Hickory City Manager Wood said the robust housing market has left him wondering if the situation is sustainable.
“We’re in one of those markets now where somebody asks $200,000 and you’ve got a $210,000 cash offer,” Wood said. “That’s also a little bit concerning because that’s what was happening before the last recession — not necessarily in Hickory, but nationally.”
Crouch and Hall agreed that it would likely take a downturn for the market to change. “Only way house prices are going to go down is the economy goes to crap,” Crouch said.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.