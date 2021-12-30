'If you're not growing, you're dying:' A look at the forces shaping housing development in Catawba County

Maiden Town Manager Todd Herms said in early December that he expects construction on the first phase of the development will begin in early spring. Developers are planning to build the houses in phases over the next few years.

Both Crafton-Lay and Ramseur said their job now is to monitor the progress of the project to ensure it proceeds in a way that benefits the community.

“We can’t focus on the past,” Crafton-Lay said. “We’ve got to hold the developer to the letter of the law that what he proposed he’s going to build in there, that’s what he builds. That it is something that enhances Maiden, that doesn’t bring in unwanted crime or traffic or things of that nature to the community.”

Ramseur said: “It’s already done. We just have to make good with what we have.”

When it comes to growth in general, the two new members share a similar philosophy: growth is needed, but it must be done in the way that allows Maiden to maintain its small-town character.

The new council members also emphasized that they wanted to ground their decision in tangible observations of the effect on the community.