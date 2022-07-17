If we bartered goods, would we eat better, fresher?

So how is your garden growing with all this heat, lack of rain or too much rain? This is pretty much a typical North Carolina growing season. We never know what to expect.

No matter what our summers throw at us, we usually have plenty of something. This is the time of year where neighbors avoid making eye contact or lock their car doors for fear of being gifted an abundance of zucchini. Rather than seeing a bounty as a problem, perhaps we need to see it as an opportunity to barter, a chance to trade a commodity or service without exchanging money.

A couple dozen fresh eggs could be exchanged for a loaf of sourdough bread. Perhaps you can trade a home-baked blueberry pie for a jar of local honey. Maybe you could swap a bucket of freshly dug redskin potatoes for a jar of strawberry jam. Take it further and trade a few jars of canned tomato sauce for an oil change. The possibilities are endless.

Someone told me about a summer camp they went to years ago. They were divided into groups of four and given a toothbrush to start bartering with. Each group went about the community (this was long ago when kids ran freely) and traded up.

This person’s group did several barters and ended up with a just-out-of-the-oven apple pie. Feeling certain they would win, they each had a piece, still certain that half a pie would be declared the winner. That was until another group showed up with a mattress. A mattress?

Next year when you plan your garden, consider growing something worth bartering with, such as heirloom tomatoes or cloves of garlic or blueberries.

Learn a skill, such as bread making or herb drying, which will produce something wanted or needed.

Consider beekeeping, which not only produces honey but also bees that pollinate what we need to grow.

Learn to can and preserve that harvest for winter.

Creating a neighborhood of barterers would bring about a closer community, a shorter supply chain and fresher and healthier food.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if one day we could pay all our bills by bartering? If that ever happens, I want my tombstone to say, “And she paid her mortgage with worm castings and potatoes.”

That would be awesome.