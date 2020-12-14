Ice expected in Hickory area on Wednesday

The Hickory area is in for an icy Wednesday, but the extent of the precipitation will be a matter of degrees.

Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said the precipitation should start light early on Wednesday and turn to freezing rain around 8 a.m.

That freezing rain will likely continue through early afternoon when it turns to rain. Powell said the area is not likely to see snow on Wednesday.

Relatively small differences in temperature Wednesday morning will determine the severity of the ice.

“If we hover around 31, 32 degrees, we’ll still have ice but it’ll be mainly in the trees, on railings and elevated surfaces,” Powell said. “If we can dip our temperature to 28, 29, maybe even 30 degrees, that’s when I’m afraid we’ll see some patches of ice on area roadways that would really cause some issues.”

On Monday morning, the models were showing Wednesday morning temperatures in the 30-32 degree range, Powell said.

He said people who live west of N.C. 16 and around or north of Interstate 40 are in a better position to see ice than people living in other areas of the county.