Ice cream shop planned in downtown Hickory after Charlie Graingers moves

The store offers Amazon rejects and returns for $5 and less. In February, the store moved from Gateway Corners to 1718 U.S. 70 SE, Hickory, next to Guitar Center.

Gateway Corners building owner AKSS Real Estate’s managing partner Raj Mirchandani said though the former Bin 5 location is empty for now, Bin 5 and its parent company are discussing other businesses for the location.

“Most shopping centers are like we lost a tenant, but we’re still working with Bin 5 on potentially some other concept,” Mirchandani said.

The Chocolate Possum opening in Hickory

Though Gateway Corners lost one tenant, it’s gaining another. Amanda Niehaus, owner of The Chocolate Possum in Conover, is opening a second bakery location in the center.

The lease was finalized Thursday, Mirchandani said.

Niehaus said she hopes to have the new bakery open by June. She decided on the Hickory location after hearing from customers who wished she was closer to Granite Falls, Hickory and Lenoir.

The Hickory location will have outdoor seating, ice cream and live music on Saturdays, Niehaus said.

“We have truly been blessed and I look forward to getting our name out there — which is definitely a unique name — and serving Hickory and surrounding counties,” she said. “Not only will we offer delicious desserts that are made fresh daily, but I now have an absolutely amazing and talented cake decorator who will be helping run my Conover location.”

