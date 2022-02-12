Ice cream shop planned in downtown Hickory after Charlie Graingers moves

When Anthony Gaglia opened his Carolina Crafted candle store in Hickory four years ago, he wasn’t fond of the downtown location.
Though he lived in the area, he rarely found himself in downtown Hickory and didn’t see the appeal. Over time, his outlook changed. He came to love the downtown atmosphere and businesses. He watched as the area bloomed over the years.
His love for downtown grew so much, his second business location will also be downtown.
Gaglia is opening Carolina Crafted Creamery and Sweets in the storefront the Charlie Graingers restaurant is leaving. The location is on Union Square, an ideal site for an ice cream and sweets shop, Gaglia said.
A sweets and ice cream store has been on Gaglia’s mind for years. He considered opening one when he first opened Carolina Crafted, but landed on candles at the time.
Gaglia said he had to establish the first business before he felt comfortable opening a second location. “I have four employees now, which is a game-changer. It used to be just me,” Gaglia said.
He did incorporate ice cream eventually at Carolina Crafted, which, along with candles and soap, sells ice cream in the back, but visibility for the ice cream is low, Gaglia said.
At the new location, Gaglia said he hopes to bring in people from downtown events and hopes the visibility will bring in a crowd.
The store will sell dozens of flavors of ice cream, cookies, cookie dough, soda and candy. Gaglia’s excitement for the store is clear as he talks — it stems from his love of sweets.
“Sour gummy worms are 90% of my diet,” he said. “All my friends and family know if I go missing I’m in the candy or ice cream aisles (of a store).”
Gaglia will start moving into the new location in March, and hopes to have the store open by the end of the month. By May, he plans to have the store fully stocked and hold a grand opening, just in time for the summer weather.
Where is Charlie Graingers going?
Charlie Graingers announced on Facebook that they are moving from their current location to the former Hickory Smokehouse BBQ building at 2450 N. Center St. Hickory Smokehouse closed last month.
The Charlie Graingers owners posted on Facebook late last year that their landlord declined to renew their lease and they would have to move at the end of February.
Bin 5 finds new location
The discount bargain bin store Bin 5, which opened in Gateway Corners shopping center in Hickory in 2020, has moved.
The store offers Amazon rejects and returns for $5 and less. In February, the store moved from Gateway Corners to 1718 U.S. 70 SE, Hickory, next to Guitar Center.
Gateway Corners building owner AKSS Real Estate’s managing partner Raj Mirchandani said though the former Bin 5 location is empty for now, Bin 5 and its parent company are discussing other businesses for the location.
“Most shopping centers are like we lost a tenant, but we’re still working with Bin 5 on potentially some other concept,” Mirchandani said.
The Chocolate Possum opening in Hickory
Though Gateway Corners lost one tenant, it’s gaining another. Amanda Niehaus, owner of The Chocolate Possum in Conover, is opening a second bakery location in the center.
The lease was finalized Thursday, Mirchandani said.
Niehaus said she hopes to have the new bakery open by June. She decided on the Hickory location after hearing from customers who wished she was closer to Granite Falls, Hickory and Lenoir.
The Hickory location will have outdoor seating, ice cream and live music on Saturdays, Niehaus said.
“We have truly been blessed and I look forward to getting our name out there — which is definitely a unique name — and serving Hickory and surrounding counties,” she said. “Not only will we offer delicious desserts that are made fresh daily, but I now have an absolutely amazing and talented cake decorator who will be helping run my Conover location.”