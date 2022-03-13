'I think it unifies downtown:' Business owners share thoughts on new social district in downtown Hickory

Starting Tuesday at 10 a.m., public alcohol consumption will be allowed in a designated area of downtown Hickory as part of the Downtown Hickory Social District.
For downtown businesses that deal in alcohol, the establishment of the district is a welcome development.
“I think it could do nothing but good,” Craft Beer Cellar owner Ben Heilman said. “It’s nice to see that Hickory is taking a progressive step towards stuff like this, and I think it will go a long way with helping the downtown area.”
Aside from an ABC permit, the most important item when it comes to participation in the district — the cups.
Only drinks purchased from businesses within or adjacent to the district can be consumed publicly. Those drinks must be sold in plastic cups with capacities of 16 ounces or less and bear a sticker or inscription that includes the name of the business, the social district logo and a message to “Drink Responsibly.”
Heilman is among the downtown business owners who already have the cups on hand.
The opening of Hickory’s social district comes a little more than four months after the Hickory City Council voted to establish it. In moving forward with the district, the city is taking advantage of a newly-enacted state law that allows local governments to create such districts.
Public alcohol consumption in Hickory’s district will be allowed daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The irregularly-shaped district covers the core of downtown, Union Square and its surrounding blocks. The district stretches from the intersection of Main Avenue and Fourth Street NW to the ramp up to the City Walk pedestrian bridge by the Hickory fire station.
Its northern boundary is First Avenue, running from the intersection with Third Street NW to just before the intersection of First Avenue and Second Street NE.
The southernmost limits are First Avenue SW between Third and Fourth streets and First Avenue SW between First Street SW and S. Center Street.
While it lies within the district, no drinking is allowed at Lowes Foods City Park. Signs marking the boundaries of the district have already been placed.
Some Union Square business owners noted they have some experience with the logistics of supplying drinks amid city regulations. The previous city policy allowed businesses on the square to supply drinks for consumption on the square.
Marty Mull, one of the owners of the Hickory Wine Shoppe, said the social district concept offers some flexibility the store did not have before. “When they had it on Union Square only, we had to put wrist bands on people; not only did we have to have our logos on the cups, we had to put wristbands on people,” Mull said. “We don’t have to put wristbands on folks anymore, so that’s a plus.”
In at least one case, the creation of the district has brought a new business to downtown.
Owners of the Mooresville-based Dive Bar are in the process of opening a bar next to the Craft Beer Cellar, and they say the social district was critical to their decision to locate there.
Jason Yates, one of the owners of Olde Hickory Brewery and its associated restaurants Olde Hickory Tap Room and Olde Hickory Station, said the social district will help make downtown a destination.
“I think it unifies downtown as a place to go,” Yates said. “I think people can decide, ‘Well, where should we go? Are we going these different places?’ And I think they’ll think in their mind, ‘Well, let’s just go downtown. We can just go downtown and then we’ll decide where we’re going to go.’”
Under the rules of the district, people who buy an alcoholic drink from one business cannot walk into a different business that also sells alcohol with that drink.
However, businesses that do not sell alcohol are welcome to allow people to patronize their shops with drinks in hand.
Hickory’s Office of Business Development is providing window stickers so businesses can identify if they will allow drinks on their premises.
