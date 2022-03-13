'I think it unifies downtown:' Business owners share thoughts on new social district in downtown Hickory

Public alcohol consumption in Hickory’s district will be allowed daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The irregularly-shaped district covers the core of downtown, Union Square and its surrounding blocks. The district stretches from the intersection of Main Avenue and Fourth Street NW to the ramp up to the City Walk pedestrian bridge by the Hickory fire station.

Its northern boundary is First Avenue, running from the intersection with Third Street NW to just before the intersection of First Avenue and Second Street NE.

The southernmost limits are First Avenue SW between Third and Fourth streets and First Avenue SW between First Street SW and S. Center Street.

While it lies within the district, no drinking is allowed at Lowes Foods City Park. Signs marking the boundaries of the district have already been placed.

Some Union Square business owners noted they have some experience with the logistics of supplying drinks amid city regulations. The previous city policy allowed businesses on the square to supply drinks for consumption on the square.