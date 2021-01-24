'I saw a lot of action,' says Vietnam-era Navy veteran

“Anything metal and outside was covered in ice,” said Tom, who was an E5 signalman and worked on deck. “Korea was the worst place I’d been in my life.”

North Korea had overtaken the Pueblo and captured its crew, prompting the United States to increase its military presence off North Korea’s coast. Tom said his ship “went up there — left Vietnam — to sink [the Pueblo] or burn it — just get it out of Korean hands.” For 90 days, Tom’s vessel followed a rectangular pattern 12 miles by 3 miles over and over, getting “very close to the coast of North Korea,” said Tom. His ship never got orders to destroy the Pueblo, however. To this day, the ship remains in North Korea.

Before Vietnam and Korea, Tom trained in San Diego and then went to Pearl Harbor where he joined the crew of the USS O’Bannon (DD-450). The destroyer would go to South Vietnamese waters for seven months, return to Pearl Harbor for three, and then go again to South Vietnam. Tom experienced three such trips, the third of which was cut in half because his discharge was coming up.

Communication from one ship to another was the job of the signalman, who flashed Morse code, ran up the flags that told other ships what the O’Bannon was doing, and used semaphore (hand signals) to convey information to other ships when the vessels were close to one another.