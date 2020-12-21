'I relish the duty': Hickory Landmarks Society executive director recounts successes in 25 years here

People often watched Patrick Daily as he sketched exhibits at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh. He was in high school, taking art classes on the weekend. He and fellow students were often tasked with exploring the museum and drawing what they found.
One Saturday afternoon, he felt a tap on his shoulder. A man was looking over his shoulder, impressed by his sketch.
“He introduced himself and he was the museum director. And I guess I was in awe of him,” Daily said. “And I remember thinking: I want to do that.”
Looking back, Daily thinks that moment set him on a career path leading him to the Hickory Landmarks Society.
After high school, Daily earned a bachelor’s degree in history, then a master’s in museum studies where he was trained in curating and museum management.
His career put him in Virginia, at the restored home of an American Revolutionary War patriot. After more than a decade there, Daily moved to Indiana, where he became head of a historical association. In 1996, he found a job opening in Hickory: executive director of the Hickory Landmarks Society.
“I think I wanted to get back to the basics and come to a smaller place where I could focus in at what I was experienced at,” Daily said.
In Hickory, he could draw on his expertise as a museum curator and his background in historic preservation, he said.
Twenty-five years later, his passion still drives him.
“Frankly, we didn't expect to be here this long because in this profession you move along quite frequently, but we loved it here, we loved Hickory,” Daily said. “It became home and it'll stay home. They made me feel welcome and comfortable here — they being the community. They embraced my arrival. I think they felt I would be able to make a contribution in terms of historic preservation.”
Daily has. He’s proud of his work adding to the museum’s collection of historic objects, his efforts to preserve several buildings that might otherwise have been torn down and his success raising money to renovate and renew properties.
Those accomplishments include the preservation of Houk’s Chapel, which the Landmarks Society turned into a museum and private event space. “I really like that one because of the challenges and the history associated with it,” he said.
Daily also led the organization to develop long-range plans for a new historic preservation center in a new building, he said. “I’m proud of that. With our plans in place we’ll continue to grow,” he said.
Daily has also faced disappointment. Most recently, his efforts to stop the demolition of the Mosteller Mansion in Hickory failed — the developers chose to tear it down to build apartments. Daily says he still succeeded in informing the community about historic preservation. He hopes it opens some eyes to the importance of keeping old buildings around.
“I think the biggest challenges that I have had involved preserving buildings that are worthy of preserving but not everyone is convinced they are worthy,” he said. “It’s like a constant battle, a constant challenge that every community faces.”
Daily is tasked with keeping Hickory’s past alive and educating the community on the importance of that. That goal drives him, he said.
“I think that responsibility is something that I have learned to grasp and embrace,” Daily said. “I suppose I've learned quite a bit about leadership. A lot of people depend on me and count on me. For some that could be scary but not for me. I relish the duty.”
