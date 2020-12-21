'I relish the duty': Hickory Landmarks Society executive director recounts successes in 25 years here

In Hickory, he could draw on his expertise as a museum curator and his background in historic preservation, he said.

Twenty-five years later, his passion still drives him.

“Frankly, we didn't expect to be here this long because in this profession you move along quite frequently, but we loved it here, we loved Hickory,” Daily said. “It became home and it'll stay home. They made me feel welcome and comfortable here — they being the community. They embraced my arrival. I think they felt I would be able to make a contribution in terms of historic preservation.”

Daily has. He’s proud of his work adding to the museum’s collection of historic objects, his efforts to preserve several buildings that might otherwise have been torn down and his success raising money to renovate and renew properties.

Those accomplishments include the preservation of Houk’s Chapel, which the Landmarks Society turned into a museum and private event space. “I really like that one because of the challenges and the history associated with it,” he said.

Daily also led the organization to develop long-range plans for a new historic preservation center in a new building, he said. “I’m proud of that. With our plans in place we’ll continue to grow,” he said.