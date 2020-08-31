I put the crown on her head and kissed her: The night a Black Hickory High football player crowned the homecoming queen

In an iconic mid-1970s Hickory High School photo, taken five years after the forced integration of city schools, Student Council President Clinton Killian crowns senior classmate Kathy Crone as Miss Homecoming 1974.
The scene produced gasps, hissing and threats on one side of the 50-yard line of the football field. There were hurrahs, amazement and a sense of progress on the other side.
“First, I will give you a little background,” began Killian, a Stanford University graduate now at the Killian and Fannyan law firm in Oakland, Calif., during a telephone interview nearly 45 years after what may have been the first interracial high school homecoming queen crowning in North Carolina.
Killian said two weeks before homecoming, an assistant coach approached him and asked if he was going to crown the homecoming queen, as the student council president traditionally did? When Killian affirmed his intentions, he recalled the assistant coach told him that he would not be able to play in the game because head coach Frank Barger had a rule that a player cannot crown the queen in the team uniform.
“I went to Barger, and he said, ‘Yeah, that’s always been the rule.’ But my brother had told me that the year he graduated, Blair Avery, a white player, was the student council president and he crowned the homecoming queen in uniform.
“I said, ‘No, it’s not. Blair Avery did it.’ And Barger looked at me and just smiled, and he said, ‘You’re right. You go crown the homecoming queen, and if anybody on this damn team or staff give you a hard time about it, you come see me.’ That is why I always respected Frank Barger.”
Killian said there was a lot of talk around campus the two weeks leading up to the homecoming crowning, “as people realized this Black guy was going to crown the homecoming queen.”
“It surprised me how many people, not just that football coach, but several teachers, told me I should not crown the homecoming queen,” he continued. “And I found death threats and notes left in my locker. You know, the lockers had air slots at the top. The notes were like, ‘You’re gonna die if you crown her’ and ‘Don’t put your ilk hands on that white girl.’ Every day leading up to the game, there was a note or notes in my locker.”
The former student said even the then-faculty adviser to the student council attempted to derail his crowning of the homecoming queen. Killian said the previous faculty adviser, who had just retired, advised but hardly intervened in student council proceedings. But as homecoming approached, her successor wanted to control everything and attempted to change tradition and have the vice president present the crown.
“I looked at her and said, ‘You can’t make a motion, you are not a member of the council, so your request is out of order,’” he said, adding that the teacher had anticipated his challenge and arranged for a sophomore on the council to make a motion and another member to second it. The council voted it down.
Killian said that during rehearsals the adviser told him to give the homecoming queen a hug and then step off the podium. “She told me not to kiss her, that it would be inappropriate for me to kiss the homecoming queen,” he said, noting that tradition was a kiss on the cheek.
Through all the opposition and obstruction, Killian said, “I was not afraid. It made me more determined to do it.” That determination courses through his family and his neighborhood. Killian said his family includes a school principal, a teacher and the first African American from the city to graduate from Duke University. He also cited the proud, close-knit community of East Hickory. “We learned at an early age: Don’t let anybody intimidate you. Don’t let anybody take what is rightfully yours. I was determined to do it because I had earned it.”
Perry Hodge was the first African American student council president at Hickory High in 1972. He was also on the football team and opted out of crowning the homecoming queen that year. “Then I came along a couple years later and was like, ‘Hell, yeah, I’m crowning her,’” said Killian. “Which surprised the people on the council because I guess everyone assumed I would bow out like Perry, but I said, ‘Hell, yeah, I’m crowning her no matter who she is.’”
Killian recounted the eventful homecoming queen crowning: “That day, I didn’t get to play. You can see how clean my uniform was. Don Showfety (the team’s student trainer) had brought me a comb and wet towel so I could freshen up a bit and comb out my Afro. And Showfety said, literally, ‘If anything happens or it gets out of hand, I will have the equipment van parked at the open side of the stadium with the back door open. Run and jump in the van, and I will drive our asses out of here.’ And he was serious.”
The student council president said that as he walked along the home-team sideline and stood at the 50-yard line, “Half of me was thinking no one is going to be stupid enough to do anything, and the other half was thinking that someone could be stupid enough to do something.
“I could hear these white folks murmuring directly behind me, because the white folks sat at the 50-yard line, and black folks sat at the 20-yard line. Remember? So, I could hear these white folks murmuring directly behind me, but in my right ear I could hear black folks yelling at the other end, ‘Oh, he’s going to do it. Oh, s**t, look at this. Oh, oh, oh.’
“They were getting all excited, and I could hear the white folks mumbling, ‘Oh gosh, what is this?’”
Killian said a white guy ran from the stands directly at him and he thought he would have to fight.
“He ran up to me and stopped, and asked, ‘Are you really gonna crown the homecoming queen?’ I said, ‘Hell, yeah.’ He said, ‘Look, I am Kathy Crone’s brother. I cannot believe this.’ I asked, ‘Really?’ He said, ‘This is wild, man; you are going to make history.’ And he shook my hand, then rubbed his hand through his hair and started laughing, saying, ‘This is so cool.’”
Killian added that band members nearby began whispering congratulations and saying, “Good going, Clinton,” and “This is so wonderful,” and “I’m so proud.”
Killian said, “You know it was heartfelt and really exciting for them. One said, ‘I am seeing history.’”
The student leader recalled that when he went out onto the field to crown the queen, he told her, “You know I am going to kiss you,” and she said, “Really, are you really?”
“I put the crown on her head, and kissed her,” he said.
Of the moments after the crowning, Killian said, “I felt very proud to do it. And I had earned the right to do it.” He said he remembers Crone saying, “This is unbelievable. I became homecoming queen and made history, too.”
Killian said the homecoming crowning was important because it made schoolmates and administrators know African Americans were demanding to be treated as equals. “That we are people,” he said. “And we are just as much your equal. And we’re doing the things that you can do, right here and right now.”
