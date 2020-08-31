I put the crown on her head and kissed her: The night a Black Hickory High football player crowned the homecoming queen

Killian said that during rehearsals the adviser told him to give the homecoming queen a hug and then step off the podium. “She told me not to kiss her, that it would be inappropriate for me to kiss the homecoming queen,” he said, noting that tradition was a kiss on the cheek.

Through all the opposition and obstruction, Killian said, “I was not afraid. It made me more determined to do it.” That determination courses through his family and his neighborhood. Killian said his family includes a school principal, a teacher and the first African American from the city to graduate from Duke University. He also cited the proud, close-knit community of East Hickory. “We learned at an early age: Don’t let anybody intimidate you. Don’t let anybody take what is rightfully yours. I was determined to do it because I had earned it.”

Perry Hodge was the first African American student council president at Hickory High in 1972. He was also on the football team and opted out of crowning the homecoming queen that year. “Then I came along a couple years later and was like, ‘Hell, yeah, I’m crowning her,’” said Killian. “Which surprised the people on the council because I guess everyone assumed I would bow out like Perry, but I said, ‘Hell, yeah, I’m crowning her no matter who she is.’”