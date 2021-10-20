'I’m afraid I’ve moved into a rat-infested neighborhood;' trash piling up in St. Stephens creates concern among nearby homeowners

One neighbor is moving from her home of more than two decades just to get away from the trash, Nalley said.

The neighborhood has complained to Catawba County about code violations, but little has changed, Nalley said. Catawba County would not comment on the situation because it is an active case, Catawba County Marketing and Communications Director Amy McCauley said. The county does work with and educate property owners to help them fix violations and avoid penalties, McCauley said. Typically, the county investigates complaints of code violations. If a violation is found, the county sends a letter to the property owner to explain the violation and gives a deadline to fix it.

If the property owner does not make contact with the county or correct the violations, a notice of violation is sent and the owner is fined $50. Another $450 fine is put in place if the owner still does not fix the violation. If still nothing happens, the case is sent to the county’s legal department.

The legal department again tries to work with the homeowner to avoid going to court, which is a last resort.

In the case of 28th Street NE, the property owner said he is working with the county to get the property fixed. He plans to sell the property as well, he said. He declined to share his name for the story.