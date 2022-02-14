'I love my life because it is littered with cats,' Hickory woman's cat collection nears 2,000 items

Anita Isenhour is not subtle about her love of cats.

Along the sidewalk leading to the front door of her home in Hickory, a few cat statues and outdoor décor hint at it. Inside, there is a bigger collection.

In the entrance to her home, a lighted, mirrored china cabinet tells the full story. Its shelves are covered in tiny trinkets — from Christmas-themed cat knickknacks to a tiny book of cat poems. She has a tall cat statue in a tuxedo and a small candle in the shape of a cat, which she said she will never light.

She estimates her collection of cat décor reaches about 2,000 items. It’s no wonder her former co-workers called her the cat lady. The 82-year-old retired from her job in advertising but hasn’t stopped collecting.

Isenhour’s love for cats started when she was young. Growing up on a farm near Hickory, she used to play with the barn cats and dress one up in doll clothes, she said.

She moved into her current home in Hickory in 1971 with her husband, Dean. A few years later, a neighbor planned to get rid of a Siamese cat, so the Isenhours took it in. It was the first cat Isenhour had in the house.