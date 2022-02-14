'I love my life because it is littered with cats,' Hickory woman's cat collection nears 2,000 items

Anita Isenhour is not subtle about her love of cats.
Along the sidewalk leading to the front door of her home in Hickory, a few cat statues and outdoor décor hint at it. Inside, there is a bigger collection.
In the entrance to her home, a lighted, mirrored china cabinet tells the full story. Its shelves are covered in tiny trinkets — from Christmas-themed cat knickknacks to a tiny book of cat poems. She has a tall cat statue in a tuxedo and a small candle in the shape of a cat, which she said she will never light.
She estimates her collection of cat décor reaches about 2,000 items. It’s no wonder her former co-workers called her the cat lady. The 82-year-old retired from her job in advertising but hasn’t stopped collecting.
Isenhour’s love for cats started when she was young. Growing up on a farm near Hickory, she used to play with the barn cats and dress one up in doll clothes, she said.
She moved into her current home in Hickory in 1971 with her husband, Dean. A few years later, a neighbor planned to get rid of a Siamese cat, so the Isenhours took it in. It was the first cat Isenhour had in the house.
When asked how many cats she’s owned since then, all she can say is, “Oh, gracious.” She can’t count.
“My favorite sign is one that says, ‘Cats are just little people with fur coats.’ It’s true” Isenhour said.
Her last two cats, Motorboat and Snowflake, passed when they were 16 years old. Though she doesn’t have cats she calls her own, she sometimes cares for neighborhood strays.
Isenhour also has her collection to keep her company.
It started in the 1970s, she thinks. When she and her husband went on trips, like a bus tour or a visit to their timeshare in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Isenhour bought a figurine, mug or trinket of a cat. It grew from there.
Her husband, an avid thrift-store shopper, started bringing home items he found in stores: cat pot holders, cat salt and pepper shakers, cat posters, cat mugs and cat planters.
Then, friends and family caught on.
“Once people know you like something, they’ll keep giving it to you,” Isenhour said.
The collection took off from there. A neighbor gave her a concrete cat statue for her to paint, a family member made her a ceramic cat in a pottery class and friends picked souvenirs with cats on them.
It isn’t limited to the china cabinet; in every nook and cranny, there is cat décor. Cat lace curtains shade a window in the bathroom, paintings hang in the hall, a fireplace mantle in a bedroom holds a dozen figurines. They all bring Isenhour joy.