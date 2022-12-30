'I just want to be left alone;' Hickory man whose home was damaged by tree rejects new home

In 2022, a tree fell on Hickory resident George Ramseur’s mobile home, splitting it open. The damage left Ramseur, a 75-year-old double-amputee, exposed to the elements. He lived this way for over a month.

Ramseur’s story gained traction in October, and donations to the “Give George a Home” GoFundMe, organized by Todd Byrd, came pouring in.

A new mobile home was purchased for Ramseur using $30,000 donated to the GoFundMe account and $21,000 from Corinth Reformed Church’s housing expense fund, according to a forwarded email composed by Byrd.

However, Ramseur and GoFundMe organizers could not reach an agreement on how to title the mobile home.

Ramseur has declined the home out of concern his name would not be on the title.

Ramseur said in a phone interview that the process of receiving a new home was going well until he and Byrd discussed the title.

Ramseur asked Byrd if the title would be in his name. He said Byrd’s response was that it would be in a group or organization’s name, but Ramseur could live there as long as he wanted. Ramseur then asked what would happen after he died. He said Byrd’s response was that the home would go to the group or organization.

Byrd said in a text message that Ramseur, “Initially (declined the home) because of a misunderstanding from a conversation about how he wanted the home titled. It was not dictated to him how the home would be titled.”

Byrd said in the text that he encouraged Ramseur to seek advice and counsel outside the GoFundMe organizers on the paperwork before signing. Ramseur confirmed that Byrd said this.

Red flags and alarms

Candice Harold forwarded a series of emails pertaining to the fundraising efforts. Harold is a woman who heard about Ramseur's plight and got involved. She said she was the one who searched and found no suitable used mobile homes and proposed a new home. Harold then found an affordable new mobile home.

Harold forwarded an email from Byrd dated Oct. 16, which listed updates on the fundraising efforts. One line said, “Information is being sought on the best way to title the mobile home. ... The home can be titled in the name of the owner of the land on which the home is placed, or in the name of another individual or entity.”

Harold forwarded her response to Byrd's Oct. 16 email, where she voiced her concern: “The mention of the title belonging to anyone other than the intended recipient, George Ramseur, gives me great pause. Actually, red flags and alarms are going off.”

In an email forwarded by Harold dated Oct. 18, Byrd responded that early in the process, “a trusted friend/advisor suggested that it might be worthwhile to explore the possibility of titling the mobile home in the name of a nonprofit or community organization, affording George the opportunity to live in the home without expense for the remainder of his natural life or until health issues make it necessary for him to leave the home for a higher level of care. The thought was that exercising this option might make it easier for the benefit of the home to be extended to another individual or family at a future time.”

Later in the email, Byrd said that Ramseur called and asked that the home be titled in his name, and, “I thanked him for letting me know and (said) that I would honor his wishes.”

Ramseur said when Byrd came to his home with the title paperwork, the documents were blank.

Ramseur said in a phone interview on Dec. 27 that, “I let attorneys look at the documents, and they told me that he was going to take my home. So that slammed the door on the whole thing, and I’m going to leave the door closed on it.”

Misinformation may have been disseminated

In his response to interview questions, Corinth Reformed Church Pastor Bob Thompson, said in an email that he was concerned “misinformation may have been disseminated.” In a follow-up email, he said, “I am still trying to understand and clear up whatever misunderstandings there were.”

Ramseur said in an interview that the process reminded him too much of negative past experiences and of the fight to win rights during the civil rights movement.

“I can reminisce back,” Ramseur said. “The day Martin Luther King was marching and the people were getting beat, dog bit and beat to death. Well, I can’t let those guys go out there and take all that pounding and then let it go to shame. That’s the way I see it. … History is history, but you don’t want to be reminded of it. And that’s what (this process was doing).”

Ramseur and Harold said in a phone interview that clergy has continued to visit Ramseur to ask that he reconsider. “I want them to back off,” Ramseur said. “I’m getting irritated. I just want to be left alone.”

Ramseur added that he no longer trusts Byrd or any of the organizers. He said they all lost his trust the moment he learned the home may not be in his name.

Byrd said a text message, “I think this process has been overwhelming for (Ramseur) despite efforts to be clear and thorough in all communication, and past life experiences factored into his difficulty in trusting. I am of the opinion that his ‘decline’ of the home is driven by fear and a general difficulty in trusting.”

Harold said in the Dec. 28 interview that most people cannot see past Ramseur rejecting the home. She said a number of individuals are still urging him to accept the home, but they do not understand what occurred behind the scenes nor do they understand Black land ownership.

GoFundMe still active

When asked why the GoFundMe is still active, Thompson said: “We are still exploring options that will serve the purpose of providing Mr. Ramseur a safe, comfortable and secure home.”

As of Dec. 29 at noon, the GoFundMe, “Give George a Home,” had $32,200 of its $38,500 goal. Pastor Thompson at Corinth said the majority was spent on the home.

Don Nash with 1st Choice Home Centers confirmed by phone that the new home is fully paid for. Nash said he has been holding the home until a title is signed.

“I’m trying to hold it as long as possible because I’d love to see this gentleman … get in a new home,” Nash said. “But obviously, I can’t hold it forever.”

Should the title remain unsigned and the home be released from the hold, the money used to purchase it would be refunded, Nash said.

Thompson said he does not think Ramseur’s decline is final. “My primary comment is that we are still working on options that will work out best for Mr. Ramseur’s long-term housing security,” Thompson said. “That is everyone’s goal.”

Ramseur said that his plan going forward is to repair his home.