When Powell Sigmon went to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., he was worried he would not be able to find the name he was seeking.

The name was Ralph Dunn. Like Sigmon, Dunn was a U.S. Army helicopter pilot. Sigmon was called out to respond after Dunn’s chopper was shot down amid the fighting. Dunn had only been in Vietnam for three weeks, Sigmon said.

“That’s very tough to take when you’ve just got in country,” Sigmon said. “It was his first actual combat mission and he’d been killed in the first mission.”

As Sigmon’s wife encouraged him to visit the memorial, he was concerned that locating Dunn’s name among the tens of thousands etched on the monument would be too difficult. That did not turn out to be a problem.

“It was amazing. I don’t know whether it was some kind of divine intervention or what, but we walked up there and I walked right straight to his name and put my finger on it out of 58,000 names,” Sigmon said. “So how that happened, I don’t know.”

Sigmon, an 83-year-old resident of Conover, is one of four local veterans to donate items to an exhibit on the Vietnam War at the Catawba County Museum of History. The exhibit also features photographs that are part of a traveling exhibit.

Conover resident Richard Bowers, 79, is another veteran whose personal items are featured in the exhibit.

When asked about memories of service members who lost their lives, Bowers pauses, shuts his eyes briefly and lets out a sigh.

“There’s 29 men that I remember,” Bowers said. “I do not remember their names. I served with them. They were killed. And yes, do I remember them? Yeah I do.”

Those members of Bowers' unit were killed in an ambush, Bowers said. He added: “I just think of them every day of my life.”

The veteran whose keepsakes are featured in the exhibit sees the museum display as a means of educating younger people about the war and honoring those who fought it.

“Having this is having another way of having a positive attitude about the guys who actually served over there,” U.S. Marine veteran Robert Rowe said. Rowe, a 79-year-old Conover resident, donated a jacket, sea bag and other items for display in the exhibit.

While the men expressed pride in their service, the veterans also expressed criticisms about the way the war was handled.

“I served in Vietnam and I served proudly in Vietnam,” Bowers said. “Fifty-eight thousand men and women got killed in Vietnam for absolutely no reason whatsoever. To me it was a political war and that’s all it was.”

He added: “And would I go back and do it again? I’d leave today if they’d let me.”