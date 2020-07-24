'I just broke down in tears;' nonprofit builds ramp just in time

Virginia Lineberger had sciatic nerve pain in her back for at least a year. In February, it came to a head. She got in her car to go to work at Delco Nonwovens in Conover, and couldn’t get out.

At the hospital, after being helped from her car, her doctor gave her the news: she would need back surgery to recover.

After months, the surgery was scheduled for July 29, but the day was fast approaching and Lineberger still worried about walking up steps to get in and out of her home in Conover.

She called Carolina Cross Connection, a nonprofit that helps with home repairs and building ramps for those with the need.

One month later, as the surgery grew near, the call came that she would get a ramp. On Thursday, a team of volunteers showed up to build her a 40-foot ramp.

“I just broke down in tears,” Lineberger said. “I thought I had a prank phone call. But they came and did the measurements.”

The team of volunteers, with camp director Brittany Ingold, plans to work through Monday to complete the ramp, replacing Lineberger’s stairs with easier access for her post-surgery days.