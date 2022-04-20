'I go by faith:' A look at how people in Hickory are aiding Ukrainian refugees in Moldova

Florin Pindic Blaj left Hickory for Moldova the morning of Good Friday, departing on his first visit to the Eastern European nation since it received an influx of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.

Blaj has served as the Hickory-based honorary consul for Moldova since 1999. He also runs Little Samaritan Mission, a Christian ministry that has been active in Moldova for more than 30 years.

He is headed on a humanitarian mission to a nation experiencing tremendous challenges.

Moldova is less than one-quarter the size of North Carolina with a population of a little more than 3 million people, according to the CIA World Factbook. That small country is now hosting roughly 420,000 refugees, according to the latest data posted by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Anticipating a looming crisis in the days before the invasion, Blaj said he called his team in Moldova and instructed them to stock up on bulk supplies such as flour, sugar and fuel.

He said workers with his ministry were at the border the day of the invasion ready to welcome the first groups entering the country. The ministry is working now to support centers housing displaced people.

Blaj is not certain how long he will be in Moldova. He left with a one-way ticket and said he expects to be there at least two weeks.

“I go by faith and must,” Blaj said. “When I am going there, I am going to bring courage. I am going to provide support so I have no room to be emotional, weak because this is my Christian life, you know. We are an instrument of blessings for those around us.”

Blaj and his ministry are not the only group with Hickory ties working to support refugees.

The Rev. Amy Rinehults of Corinth Reformed Church said the congregation raised roughly $90,000 for the cause. Rinehults said the church has ties going back 15 years with a Moldovan church called Doxa Deo.

Rinehults said she speaks with the church’s Eastern European partners a few times a week. These partners have sent photos and videos showing scenes of refugees being transported by bus and congregating at a center.

“There is just something profound about seeing displaced people who don’t know what’s next,” Rinehults said.

Within the first week of the invasion, she recalled the rapid-fire updates she would receive of the refugees coming into the centers set up to house them. Many of these individuals would move on rather quickly to other countries like Poland.

As time wore on, however, Rinehults has received reports of a disconcerting trend.

“We actually started hearing stories that the speed of people moving was slowing down dramatically,” Rinehults said. “So the people who had somewhere else to go had already gone through and now what we’re hearing about are these longer-term guests in the facilities we’re supporting, where for me that’s the harder part because those are the people who don’t have friends or family or resources to get far away from war.”

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.