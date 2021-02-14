'I didn't want the vaccine. It came out too fast;' outreach encourages COVID-19 vaccination

The personal anecdotes, like Ramseur’s, let people know it’s OK to be nervous. Catawba County Public Health Strategist Honey Estrada, who led Thursday’s meeting, said she felt the same fears at first, too.

“We had a lot of conversations about it, but ultimately we know that this is the right step for us,” Estrada said. “Really, as we continue to serve our communities we want to make sure we are protecting ourselves, our family, our community and this is how we do it. … I’m right there with Victoria, as a person of color I felt it, too — there was hesitation on my part, too.”

Overcoming that hesitation is crucial for getting the community vaccinated. Though there is not enough supply of the vaccine to vaccinate everyone right now, as supply increases, more and more people will be eligible, Estrada said. When the time comes, everyone should get the vaccine to protect their community.

Widespread vaccination is especially important in Catawba County because much of the community has underlying conditions, which make people more susceptible to serious illness from the coronavirus, Estrada said.