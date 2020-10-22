WATCH NOW: I-40 wreck sends one to hospital in helicopter

A wreck on Interstate 40 east in Hickory critically injured one driver and stopped traffic Thursday morning.

N.C. Master Trooper Jeff Swagger said a red sedan and a tractor trailer were first involved in a minor collision on I-40 eastbound between exits 123 and 125 after 9 a.m. The tractor trailer moved to park on the right side of the interstate and the sedan parked in the median.

The two drivers briefly spoke before the driver of the sedan returned to their car to move it over to the right shoulder, Swagger said. The sedan then collided with a dump truck that was traveling east in the right lane, crushing the sedan. The driver of the sedan was critically injured.

The driver was flown out by a helicopter, which landed on the interstate. The interstate was closed temporarily between exits 123 and 125 eastbound.

Swagger said no charges have been given as of Thursday morning and the investigation into what happened is ongoing.

Catawba County EMS, the Hickory Fire Department and N.C. Highway Patrol responded to the wreck.

