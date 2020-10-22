Hwy. 10 wreck closes intersection, sends 1 to hospital

Three vehicles were involved in a wreck on N.C. Highway 10 Thursday afternoon just before 5 p.m.

The wreck, which happened at the highway's intersection with Boggs Road in Claremont, sent one person to a local hospital, according to N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper H.S. Jeffries.

The driver transported had minor injuries, Jeffries said.

The wreck closed N.C. Highway 10 at the intersection temporarily.

Bandys and Catawba Fire Departments and Catawba County EMS also responded to the wreck.