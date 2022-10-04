Hunger Walk planned on Oct. 16 in Newton

NEWTON — The Eastern Catawba County Hunger Walk is a community event designed to raise awareness and funding for hunger initiatives at both The Corner Table Inc. and Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, (ECCCM) Inc.

The organizations' common purpose in hosting the event is to help those locally who suffer from hunger. Families experiencing food insecurity often share that there simply is not enough money left over for groceries after all their other bills are paid. This is where the benefiting nonprofits step in to assist the community by providing meals, backpacks for kids and food pickups.

This year’s event is less than two weeks away on Sunday, Oct. 16, but it is not too late to get involved. Registration can be completed online at ecchungerwalk.com, but is also available in person preceding the event at the Frank & Sue Jones Amphitheater in downtown Newton (across from the 1924 Courthouse.)

Fundraising is not required to participate, but it is the most crucial part of the event. It is the donations raised by the participants that support programs that feed hungry people in the community year-round. That is why it is important to ask everyone you know to support your participation in this event by making a donation.

Event day starts with check-in at 2 p.m. and an opening ceremony (awards and warm-up activities) beginning at 2:45 p.m.. Awards will be given for the largest team, the top team fundraiser, and the top individual fundraiser. The walk will start at 3 p.m. This year there will be the original 5K (3.1-mile) route and a 1-mile route. Both routes are on sidewalks in downtown Newton. Once you finish the walk, there will be ice cream for you to enjoy while you visit with other walkers.

If you’d like to participate, but are unable, online donations can be made on the event website: ecchungerwalk.com.

All ECC Hunger Walk donations will be shared evenly between The Corner Table and Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, and will be used to feed the hungry in eastern Catawba County.

The Corner Table provides meals to the less fortunate through means of a soup kitchen, bag lunches, frozen meals, and weekend food bags for students.

ECCCM provides assistance with mortgage/rent payments, utility bills, hunger relief, transportation, and financial coaching.