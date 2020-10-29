Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week planned for November

Local experts and professionals will be included in each discussion to explore questions from the community. Teena Willis, Housing Development Manager with Partners Behavioral Health Management, hopes to accomplish a number of things with the panel discussions.

“We want to be very intentional to provide a unified message with the Housing Visions Continuum of Care,” Willis said. “We want to make sure people know that we collaborate on many projects, and our community is working together.

“By holding these discussions, we also want to humanize individuals experiencing homelessness,” Willis continued. “Once you get to know the plight of that person, they don't seem as scary. It’s harder to be negative or dismissive when you know the person and see their struggles.”

In years past, local events for Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week were well-attended. “The panel discussions have always been a really impactful event,” Willis said. “Each year is a little different, but the panel discussions show that people experiencing homelessness are human and their needs are able to be seen a little better.”