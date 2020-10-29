Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week planned for November

Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week will kick off with the Harvest of Hope Walk on Sunday, Nov. 15.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2-mile fun walk organized by Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministries (GHCCM) will take place virtually. Those interested in participating can register online at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/ghccm/event/821238/ and walk the two miles anywhere. Register by Nov. 15 to receive a free 2020 Harvest of Hope/Hunger and Homelessness Awareness T-shirt.
The Harvest of Hope Walk also gives folks a chance to donate to the pop-top canned food drive. Collect pop-top canned food during the week of Nov. 15 to help individuals experiencing homelessness. Drop off your collection at GHCCM offices in Hickory between Nov. 30 and Dec. 3 in the designated containers behind the building.
The rest of the week’s programming will also be held virtually. Three virtual discussions are planned throughout the week. See the dates and topics below:
- Monday, Nov. 16 at 11:30 a.m.: Affordable Housing — What does it cost?
- Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 11:30 a.m.: Landscape of Employment
- Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 11:30 a.m.: Faces of Homelessness
There will also be an event on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 10:30 a.m. called the Landlord Invitation, where area landlords or people interested in becoming a landlord are invited to hear from the Regional Housing Authority.
Local experts and professionals will be included in each discussion to explore questions from the community. Teena Willis, Housing Development Manager with Partners Behavioral Health Management, hopes to accomplish a number of things with the panel discussions.
“We want to be very intentional to provide a unified message with the Housing Visions Continuum of Care,” Willis said. “We want to make sure people know that we collaborate on many projects, and our community is working together.
“By holding these discussions, we also want to humanize individuals experiencing homelessness,” Willis continued. “Once you get to know the plight of that person, they don't seem as scary. It’s harder to be negative or dismissive when you know the person and see their struggles.”
In years past, local events for Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week were well-attended. “The panel discussions have always been a really impactful event,” Willis said. “Each year is a little different, but the panel discussions show that people experiencing homelessness are human and their needs are able to be seen a little better.”
Although the pandemic presented some barriers for organizers this year, Willis said planning the 2020 Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week has been exciting. “It's forced us to look at new ways to share and get information out to the public,” she said. “It’s been interesting and we are all feeling excited about it.”
Search, “Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Series event” on Facebook to RSVP for the panel discussions. If interested in submitting a question for panelists to explore, email jbailey@ccunitedway.com or visit the Housing Visions Continuum of Care on Facebook.
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
