More Catawba County Juneteenth celebrations

If you are looking for to enjoy more Juneteenth celebrations at around the county, check out these events:

• June 12: African Folktales in the Garden at 3 p.m. at the Catawba County Main Library in Newton on West C. Street

• June 12: African Folktales in the Garden at 6 p.m. at the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Branch Library on Sherrills Ford Road

• June 13: Juneteenth Movie Series at 2:30 p.m. at the West Hickory Senior Citizens Center on 17th Street SW

• June 14: Juneteenth March Sign Making Program at 6 p.m. at the Main Library in Newton

• June 15: Newton Juneteenth Music on Main featuring Chairmen of the Board at 6 p.m. in downtown Newton

• June 16: Juneteenth Rhythm and Paint at 3 p.m. at the Ridgeview Branch Library on First Street SW in Hickory

• June 16: An Evening with Charles White at 7 p.m. at the Drendel Auditorium on the SALT Block in Hickory

• June 17: Newton Juneteenth Freedom March at 10 a.m. at the Old Courthouse in downtown Newton

• June 17: Juneteenth in Conover Park from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Conover City Park on Fifth Avenue SE

• June 17: We Are Ridgeview at 2:30 p.m. at the Ridgeview Branch Library

• June 18: Juneteenth Revival at 4 p.m. at the McKenzie's Grove Campground on Shiloh Road in Claremont

• June 18: Miss Juneteenth Pageant at 6 p.m. at the Drendel Auditorium

• June 19: Freedom Day Storytime from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ridgeview Branch Library