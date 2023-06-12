Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday to celebrate the end of slavery and the day which marks freedom for Black Americans.
The Juneteenth event featured members of historically Black Greek organizations offering spoken word poetry, dancing and music.
The Samuel William Davis Sr. Multipurpose Field in the Ridgeview community was lined with vendors, artists and local resources as part of the event.
Juneteenth is a nationally recognized holiday that falls on June 19. The Rev. Dr. Virginia Wright, of The Fellowship 1.3 in Hickory, was the hostess for the evening.
Wright said cities and towns around Catawba County started this year’s celebrations in May and will continue through June 19.
Wright said Juneteenth celebrates the day that the last slaves in America were made aware that they were free in June 1865. The Emancipation Proclamation declared all slaves to be free on Jan. 1, 1863, according to the National Archives website.
“I'm glad to be here,” Wright said. “And I'm glad that everyone has come out to celebrate in the spirit of love and in the spirit of peace in honor of our history.”
The crowd gathered by a stage to watch the Greek organizations participate in a step show, which is a form of dance rooted in African traditions, Wright said. Many in the crowd wore African attire or green, red and yellow clothing to celebrate.
One of the booths set up in the field was for Moms On’a Mission. Tammy Watts, the organization’s founder, was spreading the word about a new scholarship fund. The scholarship is to honor her son, Xzavion “Zay” Watts and her nephew, Damarion “Lil Bop” Sharpe.
Moms On’a Mission is devoted to spreading awareness and bringing an end to gun violence. Xzavion, 20, and Damarion, 16, were shot and killed at a gas station in Hickory on May 10, 2020.
“(Juneteenth) means a lot for our history,” Watts said. “To know the fight that we had to endure as African Americans and coming out of slavery. I think that is something we need to hold on to.”
Watts said she thinks Black history is something younger generations should learn more about.
“I believe it will make a greater impact on the decisions that they make in life,” Watts said. “If they learn more about their history and where they come from. And I am speaking on the terms of Black-on-Black crime.”
Ridgeview Recreation Center Facilities and Program Supervisor Todder Clark helped coordinate the city of Hickory’s Juneteenth celebration.
“I’m a firm believer in togetherness, especially diversity,” Clark said. “Celebrating Juneteenth today as Freedom Day where we can all come together as one means a lot to me.