Humane Society to offer free pet microchipping
HICKORY — The ASPCA and Jim Armstrong Subaru have partnered with Humane Society of Catawba County to provide free pet microchipping for up to 160 cats and dogs during the week of Oct. 11-15.

Hundreds of pets go missing every year in this area. Here is your opportunity to have your pet microchipped so that a simple scan at a shelter or veterinarian’s office will make reunification as quick as a phone call.

Microchips will be administered at no charge by HSCC clinic personnel during vaccine clinics and in conjunction with spay/neuter surgeries Oct. 11-15.

For more information, email erin@catawbahumane.org or  call 828-464-8878 to make an appointment. Proof of rabies vaccine must be presented at time of microchipping or a one-year rabies vaccination can be purchased for $10.

Once all 160 free microchips are distributed, microchips may be purchased for $25.

