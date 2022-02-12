Humane society opening resale store in downtown Newton

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bowers was on board. The building owner, Patrick Sterchi, who renovated the building to have two apartments upstairs, accepted the humane society as his tenant.

“It’s a manifestation of a dream I’ve had for so many years,” Blackburn said.

The idea of a resale store had always drifted in Bowers’ mind as well. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed it to the front of her mind.

After months of work, the store, Rescue Re-Tail, opens Feb. 14.

The live sales, which will continue, alone bring in enough revenue to support a store, which also gives the humane society more space to store donations, Bowers said. The store will accept donations of home items, art, furniture, pet items and more. No clothes or shoes will be accepted, Bowers said.

The additional income from in-person sales at the store will supplement the live online sales.

“That is important,” Bowers said. “If we’re able to raise more revenue we’ll be able to help more animals.”

Downtown Newton is growing, including the renovation of the building the store is in, Bowers said.