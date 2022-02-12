Humane society opening resale store in downtown Newton

The Humane Society of Catawba County is turning a creative fundraising idea into a permanent revenue stream with a new resale shop in Newton.
In 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the humane society lost the reliable income it got from fundraising events, Executive Director Jane Bowers said.
“We couldn’t hold events or fundraisers. They kept getting canceled,” she said. “That’s a revenue stream gone.”
During that time, the shelter still got donations that ranged from dog food to home goods. To make up for the lost money, the shelter started selling the donations they couldn’t use. Surplus items were offered during live online video sales, Bowers said.
The video sales worked. The humane society made $20,000 in 2020 through the sales, Bowers said.
In 2021, the video sales continued. The twice-a-week sales raised thousands of dollars and an idea.
Alicia Blackburn, the marketing director for the shelter, wanted more. The idea of a resale shop to fund the humane society unfolded in her mind. It was September 2021 when it started to become a reality. Blackburn spotted a building in downtown Newton that was under renovation and available to rent.
Bowers was on board. The building owner, Patrick Sterchi, who renovated the building to have two apartments upstairs, accepted the humane society as his tenant.
“It’s a manifestation of a dream I’ve had for so many years,” Blackburn said.
The idea of a resale store had always drifted in Bowers’ mind as well. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed it to the front of her mind.
After months of work, the store, Rescue Re-Tail, opens Feb. 14.
The live sales, which will continue, alone bring in enough revenue to support a store, which also gives the humane society more space to store donations, Bowers said. The store will accept donations of home items, art, furniture, pet items and more. No clothes or shoes will be accepted, Bowers said.
The additional income from in-person sales at the store will supplement the live online sales.
“That is important,” Bowers said. “If we’re able to raise more revenue we’ll be able to help more animals.”
Downtown Newton is growing, including the renovation of the building the store is in, Bowers said.
“There’s a lot of development going on so we want to be part of that,” she said.
Bowers sees the new space as a satellite campus of the shelter. It’s a new place for people to learn about the humane society and a new way for volunteers and donators to support their mission.
The store will be open Monday through Saturday. For more information, visit the Resale Re-Tail Facebook page.