Humane Society offers some free vaccinations

HICKORY — Humane Society of Catawba County (HSCC) will provide free vaccinations for area pets. The free vaccines are made possible through Petco Love's new national vaccination initiative, which is providing 1 million free pet vaccines to its existing animal welfare partners, including HSCC, for family pets in need.

Parvovirus and distemper in dogs, and panleukopenia in cats, are some of the most prevalent deadly diseases impacting pets that are preventable with a simple vaccine. An estimated 30% of pet parents do not take their pet to a veterinarian annually for preventative care. To address this need, HSCC and Petco Love are partnering to make pet vaccines free and accessible in an effort to ensure the health and wellness of our beloved pets.

Humane Society of Catawba County aims to vaccinate 1,650 pets through this effort. Vaccines will be available at HSCC’s regularly scheduled drive-through vaccine clinics, Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Drive-ups are welcome, but appointments are recommended. Vaccines will also be available in conjunction with spay/neuter surgeries. Calll 828-464-8878 to make an appointment or with any questions. HSCC is located at 3224 20th Ave SE, Hickory.

Vaccines distributed through the Petco Love initiative will be the DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines.