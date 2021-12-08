Human Rights Day celebration planned

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Interfaith Council will host its annual Human Rights Day celebration at Temple Beth Shalom in Hickory from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10.

Masks and social distancing are required, and the group requests that only those who are fully vaccinated attend the in-person event. However, their celebration will be live streamed, and the recording will be made available on the group’s website and Facebook page following the live event.

Temple Beth Shalom is at 4360 North Center St.

The group’s speaker this year is the Rev. Joe Hoffman, a retired United Church of Christ pastor from Asheville and an advocate for social justice issues.

Hoffman will address Article 1 of the the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) which states that “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights” and “are endowed with reason and conscience and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood.”