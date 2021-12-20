Human resources director named in Caldwell

LENOIR — Caldwell County Manager Donald Duncan recently selected Assistant Human Resources Director Beth Brown to serve as Human Resources Director following Jimmy Harrison’s promotion to Deputy County Manager.

“I am thankful, honored, and humbled to be Caldwell County’s new Human Resources Director. I have greatly enjoyed my employment with the county for the past two and a half years, and have felt welcome, appreciated, and motivated,” Brown said. “I look forward to continuing to support our employees as they serve the citizens of Caldwell County. I have always enjoyed and possessed a strong sense of pride of being a supportive force behind individuals who are working with citizens in their surrounding communities.”

Brown brought eight years of human resources experience to her role with the county, including experience as an assistant human resources director for an agency that provided services for individuals diagnosed with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.

Brown holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology with a minor in history from UNC-Chapel Hill and a Master of Arts in History from Winthrop University. She is a member of the Alpha Kappa Psi Business Fraternity and the Phi Alpha Theta History Honor Society.

When not at work, Brown enjoys gaming, reading, watching movies, or road-tripping with her family and friends.