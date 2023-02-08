Human remains were found in a vehicle pulled from the waters of Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford on Wednesday. The vehicle is linked to a 2008 Catawba County missing person case, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The vehicle is a 1996 Ford Thunderbird belonging to Tina Martin, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The human remains found inside this vehicle have not been identified. Martin’s family has been notified, the release said.

Investigators are in contact with the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and will seek to have a DNA analysis of the remains completed, the release said.

The circumstances surrounding Martin’s disappearance remain under investigation, the release said.

Martin was last seen at her Catawba County residence on Feb. 13, 2008. Martin was 43 at the time of her disappearance, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials were alerted to a car in the lake waters on Monday morning by a fisherman using a sonar device to detect fish, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Aaron Turk said. The fisherman noticed an object that resembled a car and reported it.

The Sherrills Ford Terrell Fire Rescue confirmed a vehicle was in the water using a submersible robot on Monday, the release said. Turk said a diver confirmed the car matched the description of Martin’s car. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office sent a crew to remove the vehicle from the water, Turk said.

Once the car was pulled from the water, deputies were able to verify it was Martin’s Thunderbird, Turk said.

The car was located near a bridge over the Mountain Creek area of Lake Norman off of Mount Pleasant Road, Turk said. The water was approximately 26 feet deep, Turk said.