Hudson to host Christmas tree lighting

The event will be in front of Hudson Town Hall and Police Department at 550 Central St. at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29. There will be decorated trees in front of downtown businesses, and the Rev. Tracy Love will read the Christmas Story and sing a song. Refreshments will be provided by local businesses, many of which will have tables set up with various free items. There will be covered wagon rides. Everything will culminate with a visit from Santa Claus.