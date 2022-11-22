 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hudson to host Christmas tree lighting

  • 0

HUDSON — The Hudson Community Development Association and Hudson businesses announced the resumption of the annual Christmas tree lighting for the first time in three years due to COVID-19.

The event will be in front of Hudson Town Hall and Police Department at 550 Central St. at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29. There will be decorated trees in front of downtown businesses, and the Rev. Tracy Love will read the Christmas Story and sing a song. Refreshments will be provided by local businesses, many of which will have tables set up with various free items. There will be covered wagon rides. Everything will culminate with a visit from Santa Claus.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

1 in 3 people admit they have never built a snowman

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert