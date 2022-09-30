Hudson student receives scholarship from foundation

McCall is working toward an associate in science degree as well as an emergency medical technician certificate. McCall is a 2022 graduate of South Caldwell High School, where she participated in Beta Club, the Health Occupations Students of America Club, Citizens of the World Club, Student Ambassadors Club and varsity women’s golf. She also has volunteered with Wheelhouse Sports Academy and North Catawba Optimist.

Established by the Coffey Foundation in memory of Harold Coffey, the scholarship is merit-based and provides $2,500 annually to a graduate of Caldwell County Schools or a graduate of a certified Caldwell County home school who does not qualify for a Pell Grant. The graduate must also have a minimum GPA of 3.5 and have demonstrated civic or community involvement. The scholarship provides funds to cover the cost of tuition, books and supplies for a student who enrolls in either an associate in science or associate in applied science program of study at CCC&TI.