Hudson receives $30,000 Art Engagement Grant

HUDSON — The Town of Hudson has received a $30,000 Art Engagement Grant from the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources to bring audiences to the HUB Station Arts Center as part of the Hometown Strong initiative.

The Department of Natural and Cultural Resources chose the Town of Hudson due to its “vibrant artistic community.” Hometown Strong is an initiative that allows citizens to connect with their local government representatives more directly, providing them with the tools and resources they need to be more active and engaged in their communities, especially in rural communities. This effort to strengthen North Carolina’s hometowns leverages state and local resources, identifies ongoing projects and community needs, and implements focused plans to boost the economy.

“Hudson is a cultural center for our region, with a rich history and a bright future,” says Jonathan Greer, Hudson Town Manager. “This grant allows us to continue building a stronger community on a foundation of hometown pride."

People can enjoy performing arts, other art media, and artists at work in their studios in the Arts Center of the HUB Station located in Hudson. Within the Arts Center, you can visit The Mitford Museum by Jan Karon, admire the original art and craft pieces at the Red Awning Gallery and take lessons in instruments, dance, creative movement, and theatrics.

For more information, visit www.thehubstation.com/arts-center .