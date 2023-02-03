A Hudson man is facing multiple drug trafficking charges following a search of his home, police say.

During the search, around 35 grams of methamphetamine and a .22 caliber rifle were seized, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Chucky Glen Sumlin, 40, is charged with felonious trafficking methamphetamine by possession and maintaining a dwelling to keep or store a controlled substance, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office anticipates Sumlin will also be charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Thursday, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Trailer Four in the Edsel Mobile Home Park in Hudson. Agents located approximately 35 grams of methamphetamine and a .22 caliber rifle. The methamphetamine has an estimated street value of $5,200, the sheriff’s office said.

Sumlin was taken into custody without incident, the sheriff’s office said.