Hudson Community Development Association to present awards

HUDSON — The Hudson Community Development Association announces the honorees of the 51st annual Hudson Woman of the Year and Hudson Man of the Year awards.

Candis Hagaman will be honored as the 2022 Woman of the Year and William Claude Cogdell is the 2022 Man of the Year. Both are longtime community volunteers in various ways.

Donna’s Cafe will be recognized as the 2022 Business of the Year. Donna Greer and her experienced staff have a long-standing reputation for quality service.

The 2022 Civic/Nonprofit Organization of the Year is St. John’s Lutheran Church. This organization provides volunteer services to the people of Hudson and all of Caldwell County, notably the sponsorship of the bloodmobile several times each year.

The public is invited to join with the HCDA in recognizing these honorees at the 51st annual Man & Woman of the Year Banquet on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 6:30 p.m. at the Hudson Uptown Building (HUB) 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson. Tickets for the banquet are $18 in advance and are available online at www.tix.com or at the HUB Box Office at 726-8871.