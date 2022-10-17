HUB Station to be setting for race relations discussion

Cast member Jimmy Jenkins and Director Keith Smith discussed ways that the message of the play could extend into encouraging dialogue in the community. Smith says, “Jimmy and I talked of the power of a play to evoke both thought and emotions. We decided that an informal discussion, sitting around tables, would be a good forum to follow up on the powerful message of the play. Everyone in our cast, patrons who have seen the play, and everyone in the community, both Black and white, particularly community and church leaders, are invited and encouraged to attend. There is no official format or agenda, just a friendly, informal open discussion with anyone attending encouraged to share his or her thoughts and feelings.”