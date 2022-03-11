HUB Station, CCC&TI to host community showcase

HUDSON — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute faculty and students will showcase their talents at the Town of Hudson’s HUB Station.

The showcase reception, which is free and open to the public, is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. on Monday, March 28, in the HUB auditorium. The event will feature live music, food and a visual arts gallery.

“We appreciate any opportunity to share with the community the talents of our students and faculty,” CCC&TI President Mark Poarch said. “We’re thankful for our long-time partnership with the Town of Hudson and a top-notch facility like the HUB Station to provide activities and services for our community.”

Plans for the showcase reception include:

• Live music by CCC&TI instructor Jimmie Griffith.

• Food for the event will be provided by the JEBCC Catering Group and students from CCC&TI’s Culinary Arts program. The menu includes marinated tomato, mozzarella and pesto on crostini, chicken salad profiterole, dill chicken salad, pimento cheese profiterole, and meatballs with pizzaiola sauce.